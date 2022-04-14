Worker inspecting WindSeeker at Carowinds severs hand, files lawsuit, documents say

A worker is suing Carowinds’ parent company after severing his hand while inspecting a ride, according to court documents.

The lawsuit comes three years after that incident on the WindSeeker ride.

Authorities originally told Channel 9’s South Carolina bureau reporter Greg Suskin that the worker was hurt while working “above ground” but said the man did not fall.

According to the lawsuit, Carowinds employees were controlling the speed of the rope as the man was inspecting it.

“Rather than move the wire rope at a safe speed for maintenance and inspection, the (workers) operated at a speed that caused (the man’s) hand to be pulled into the pully which amputated his right hand,” the suit said.

It claimed the loss of his hand was caused by the “negligent and reckless conduct” of the workers and Cedar Fair, the owner of Carowinds.

The suit also said they failed to train the employees properly, among other things.

The man is demanding a jury trial and is asking for an unspecified amount in damages.

In 2019, OSHA launched an investigation into the accident and Cedar Fair paid $9,800 for “serious” issues related to the injury.

Update —York county emergency management says a worker at Carowinds was injured while working above ground. The 911 call was initially for a high angle rescue but that ended up not being necessary. The victim did not fall. Flint Hill fire and Charlotte fire on scene. — Greg Suskin (@PIOYorkCountySC) March 6, 2019

In a statement after the incident, Carowinds said a third-party contractor was inspecting the WindSeeker ride when he was injured and taken to the hospital.

Flint Hill Fire Department officials told Channel 9 the man was working at the top of the tower when his hand got caught in a pully and was severed.

Flint Hill Fire Capt. Jeff Nash said the department brought in a truck with a 100-foot ladder expecting a high-angle rescue.

"Windseeker ride is a 301-foot tower and clearly we don't have the ability to go up that high," Nash said.

A 911 call was initially received calling for a high-angle rescue, but that ended up not being necessary.

He was already lowered to the ground by the time fire officials got to the scene. He was then loaded into an ambulance.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and could see several emergency vehicles positioned near the base of the WindSeeker ride. Crews appeared to be investigating as they walked around the area under the tower.

"With Carowinds amusement park, it adds a tremendous amount of complex situations," Nash said.

The Charlotte Fire Department was on the scene assisting the Flint Hill Fire Department.

Cedar Fair has filed an official response in court, denying the allegations and calling for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

