Worker intentionally crashes into restaurant after fight with husband, MS police say

A car plowed into a Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Mississippi, and police say an employee was behind the wheel.

A 24-year-old woman has been charged after the Hattiesburg Police Department said she intentionally crashed into the Hardy Street eatery on Tuesday, Sept. 20, following a fight with her husband.

Officers were called to the restaurant after someone reported a car had crashed into the business around 7 p.m., police said. The woman was later arrested on a count of felony malicious mischief.

The incident “stemmed from an ongoing argument with her husband” who also works at the restaurant, a department spokesperson told McClatchy News. Additional charges aren’t expected.

It’s unclear if the woman’s husband was inside at the time, but police said no one was hurt.

The woman was booked into the Forrest County Jail where she remained as of Wednesday, Sept. 21, online records show.

Hattiesburg is about 70 miles north of Gulfport.

