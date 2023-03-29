Worker killed in construction-related accident in north Fort Worth, police say

A construction worker was killed when he got entangled in a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in north Fort Worth, police said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said units were dispatched to 401 Northeast Loop 820 around 4:45 a.m. They found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The man apparently got entangled with some construction equipment and couldn’t get free, according to police. The details are still being investigated.

The Crime Scene Unit was also notified, police said.

Authorities haven’t released the name or age of the man.