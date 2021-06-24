Worker killed in fall at South Park Fairgrounds

Jun. 24—A man died Wednesday when he fell from a roof at the South Park Fairgrounds, according to Allegheny County Police.

The incident happened about 10:13 a.m. at the fairgrounds on Brownsville Road, said Lt. Venerando Costa. He said a 59-year-old man fell through a skylight in the Agricultural Building.

Police and paramedics arrived and found the man unresponsive, Costa said, and attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Costa said the man worked for Marsa Masonry, a company that had been contracted to work on the fairground's Agricultural Building.

Police believe the man, who authorities have not identified, left the scaffolding on which he was working and climbed onto the roof.

Costa said a witness saw the man fall backward and through a skylight in the building's roof — about a 21-foot drop.

Representatives from Marsa could not immediately be reached.

