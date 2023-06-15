Worker was killed in music shop in 1996, Arizona cops say. A suspect just was arrested

A man was arrested 26 years after an employee at a music shop in Arizona was found stabbed to death, police said.

Jody Hemphill was found dead at Mountain Edge Tapes & CD’s store on Nov. 6, 1996, in Lakeside, the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department said in a June 14 news release.

Police couldn’t find any leads to a suspect at the time, so the case went cold.

The department then announced it was reopening the case in a June 1 Facebook post.

Two weeks later, police said they arrested a 45-year-old man.

Police said they collected and analyzed new evidence that led to the man’s arrest.

Police also said they think there is an additional suspect in the case.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Ricky Bunch at 928-368-8800 or the WeTip anonymous hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

Pinetop-Lakeside is about 185 miles northeast of Phoenix.

5-year-old Summer Wells vanished 2 years ago. New photos released as search continues

Body found in 1986 identified as man who left home to travel 4 years earlier, cops say

Body found in Washington railroad tunnel has been identified 43 years later, cops say