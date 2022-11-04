Worker’s leg is severed when cable is caught on passing vehicle, Minnesota cops say

A worker’s leg was severed in a freak accident as he was installing electrical cables along a Minnesota roadway, according to media reports.

The incident happened around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in St. Paul, reports say.

Motorists were allowed to drive across the cable before it was set to be installed, but it “somehow became caught on a passing vehicle,” police told Minnesota publication Bring Me The News.

The worker was dragged onto the street, causing him to slam into the side of a pickup truck, according to KTSP.

Police said the wire wrapped around the man’s leg, and the tension caused his leg to sever around the knee, WCCO reported.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to KARE.

Police are investigating the incident.

