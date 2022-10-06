Worker at Norwood preschool accused of assaulting student

Police have launched an investigation into an alleged assault on a student at the hands of a preschool worker in Norwood.

The alleged assault happened at the Willett Early Childhood Center on Sept. 28, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks announced Thursday.

The name of the worker involved in the alleged assault wasn’t available been because a criminal complaint has not yet been filed, Brooks noted.

“An investigation was immediately launched and has since concluded. A show cause hearing has been requested before the Clerk Magistrate at the Dedham District Court,” Brooks said in a statement.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

