Worker’s order was ruse to distract Burger King manager from armed robbery, GA cops say

A Burger King employee ordered a burger to distract his manager from the armed robbers he’d let inside the restaurant, Georgia authorities told news outlets. Now, he’s been arrested.

Derricus Wade, 33, was arrested March 6 after he was accused of assisting two men in robbing the fast food restaurant on Shorter Avenue in Rome, WSB-TV reported, citing police.

He was charged with armed robbery, but the two others got away.

McClatchy News reached out to the Rome Police Department on March 9 and was awaiting a response.

Officers arrived at the store around midnight after a report of a robbery, according to The Rome News-Tribune. In their report obtained by the outlet, police said the side door was open, loose change littered the floor and a half-cooked hamburger was still on the counter.

“It was evident that everyone had left the restaurant in a hurry,” officers wrote, according to the newspaper.

Authorities said Wade showed up to work after hours and asked the manager to cook him a burger because he was hungry, WRGA reported, citing the police report.

As the manager went to make his order, police said Wade let the accused robbers in through the back door. The men, who were armed, threatened the manager at gunpoint and got away with nearly $3,500, WSB-TV reported, citing police.

The manager told police the robbers also demanded the restaurant’s security tapes. He instead handed them four electronic boxes used to control the food displays, according to the news station.

They left the restaurant on foot while Wade hopped in a dark-colored car a short time later, The Rome News-Tribune reported, citing police. Much of the incident was caught on video surveillance, which showed the employee talking to the two men at the back door minutes before the robbery.

Wade was booked into the Floyd County Jail where he remained held without bond as of March 9, online records show.

Rome is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

