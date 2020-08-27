Worker plots to kidnap boss’ 12-year-old son for $2 million ransom, Arizona cops say

An employee was arrested after Arizona police said he plotted to kidnap his boss’ 12-year-old son and hold him for ransom.

Lance Rohrer, 59, was arrested on Wednesday for “suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit theft by extortion,” according AZFamily, citing the Mesa Police Department. The boy is the son of the owner of the car dealership where he worked.

Police said they knew for a month that Rohrer could be plotting something and investigator have “numerous audio recordings of Rohrer speaking to another person actively planning the abduction,” according to AZFamily.

“Rohrer was heard multiple times talking about killing the kid and being okay with it if the abduction plans did not work,” police wrote in a statement, according to Fox 10.

Officials said Rohrer planned an abduction for a ransom of $2 million and met an undercover detective, according to the station. Rohrer allegedly bought three burner phones to plot the kidnapping.

Police said Rohrer said “he would kill the child if the plan for ransom did not follow through,” 12 News reported.

Two other people were arrested along with Rohrer, according to the station.