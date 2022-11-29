Worker praised for quitting his job after time off for trip wasn’t approved

Amber Raiken
·2 min read

An employee has been praised for leaving his job after his employer didn’t approve his request for time off.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Newman, @newmanparkerr, could be seen looking at the camera and laughing, with his hand over his face.

“When my former job wouldn’t approve my request off so I quit and went on my trip anyways,” he wrote in the text over the video.

In the caption, Newman explained his travel plans and said: “You get the chance to see Europe, you don’t say no!”

He also noted that his tickets were already “booked” and how there’d “always [be] another job” in the comments of his clip.

As of 28 November, Newman’s video has more than 935,400 views, with TikTok users in the comments praising him for prioritising his trip over his job.

“As you should,” one wrote, while another added: “This is my people.”

Other people shared similar experiences where they left their positions because their paid time off (PTO) wasn’t approved.

“Every job I’ve ever quit was because they wouldn’t approve my holidays,” one wrote.

“Me when my job told me ‘we can’t work with your school schedule,’” another added. “Work without me then.”

@newmanparkerr

you get the chance to see europe, you don’t say no! #impulsivedecisions #retailtiktok #irememberwhen #quitmyjobcheck #travelingeurope #iquitmyjobforthis #lifeinretail #requestoff

♬ I bet Ava saw this - nataliejanesings

A third person said: “I did this and got offered my dream job while on said vacation.”

Many viewers went on to question and criticise companies that have opted not to allow their workers to take time off when needed.

“I will never stay at a job that declines my time off or is dramatic abt it. You won’t let me off for five days? Bye forever,” one wrote.

“It’s not a request, it’s a heads up,” another person joked about PTO.

Other people shared how they couldn’t get time off for family emergencies, one of which wrote: “I quit my big corporate job last week because they made use a sick day for my mom’s funeral.”

The Independent has contacted Newman for comment.

