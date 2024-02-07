Worker reportedly exposes himself to middle school students in Gaston County

A construction worker at Cramerton Middle School exposed himself to students, including some who filmed it and posted the videos on social media, according to a parent.

The worker was on a rooftop, and he began touching himself inappropriately in an area where students could see him through windows, said David Smith, whose 14-year-old daughter filmed the incident.

"Who hired him? Why is he doing that on a rooftop, at a school of all places?" Smith asked.

In an email to parents, Principal Kevin Doran said that a worker behaved "inappropriately," and that eighth-graders saw it happen.

"The company responsible for the construction crew was notified immediately as well as our school resource officer. The company and police are taking necessary action to address the misconduct of the worker, and the worker will not be allowed back on school grounds," Doran wrote. "While the conduct of the worker is inappropriate and concerning, we want you to know that no students, teachers or staff were in a dangerous situation. We also want you to know that our counselors are available to provide support should your child have questions about the incident."

According to the Cramerton Police Department, the worker was under the age of 18. Police have sought charges in juvenile court against the individual.

Smith said that he first learned of the incident when his daughter texted her mother from school. He said that his daughter videoed the worker, who was lying on his back, and then gave the police the video before deleting it.

"It was plain as day what he was doing," Smith said. "Who is going to be held accountable, and will this happen again?"

