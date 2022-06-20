Worker shortage a continued hot topic this summer

Jillian Hux conducts lifeguard training for new hires early Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022, at the Shelby Aquatic Center in Shelby.

As employers across the country continue to struggle to fill open positions, the city of Shelby was able to fill most of its 61 seasonal summer jobs thanks to the younger element of the workforce.

“We were pretty concerned at the first of the year how it would go with our summer seasonal positions,” said Shelby Parks and Recreation Director Charlie Holtzclaw. “As it turns out, we were very happily surprised to be able to fill just about every position and currently are short only a couple of lifeguards which is not a problem since we have 20 hired.”

Among the open positions were:

32 for the aquatic center

18 for summer day camp

6 summer maintenance workers

3 for the summer tennis program

1 youth golf assistant

1 office assistant

Holtsclaw said, as in years past, many of those jobs were filled with high school and college students.

“Part of the reasons we have been so fortunate is most of these are returnees that enjoy their various jobs, and secondly the city increased pay for summer seasonal positions to be more in line with the market,” he said.

(L-R) Jacob Kennon, Julian McCallum, Austin Moran and Logan Ramsey take part in lifeguard training early Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022, at the Shelby Aquatic Center in Shelby.

Increasing pay is just one of the tactics employers should consider if they want to attract and retain workers in 2022, according to Tim Blackwell, president of Personnel Services Unlimited on Marion Street in Shelby,

“People's expectation of pay has increased. Wage inflation is real. People are having to pay more for the same positions,” Blackwell said.

The lockdown brought on by the pandemic also showed some businesses, and employees, that the work model could look differently than in the past. Maybe five days a week in the building isn’t necessary anymore.

Offering flexibility in the schedule could be the cherry on top that brings in that candidate, he added.

“The real challenge for companies – you've got to create a culture that people want to work there,” he said. “Those are the companies that will prosper most.”

The right recipe, according to Blackwell’s 38 years with PSU, includes flexibility, fair treatment, competitive wages and benefits.

Change in the workforce

PSU recently celebrated its 40th anniversary of linking employers to employees in Cleveland and neighboring counties. Back when the company first opened, those jobs primarily revolved around the manufacturing and industrial industries with a lot of heavy lifting.

Over time, the company saw enough jobs to add a professional division. Still, Cleveland County continues to have a strong cache on manufacturing jobs, though many have evolved to include a little less physicality, Blackwell said.

“Jobs were much more labor intensive, not near as much automation as there is now,” he said. “Now it’s very automated. That position that was very labor intensive before, now you’ve got to have some computer experience.”

The good news is that there are fewer back-breaking tasks, but it also requires employees to gain the skills to keep up with the technology.

Where are the workers?

Is it the “Great Resignation,” or are there just fewer people in the workforce?

Blackwell said he and his staff continue to analyze numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor which indicate both could be true.

According to the Bureau of Labor, there are 11.4 million job openings nationwide and 5.9 million under employed or seeking work.

While the worker shortage can’t completely be blamed on COVID, Blackwell said the pandemic changed the minds of a lot of people

“We've had some people who have exited the workforce through COVID and have not returned,” he said.

And here are the reasons why Blackwell believes that is

Childcare. COVID broke out. A parent had to stay home, and they survived. “They figured out a way to make that work and aren’t so anxious to come back to work.”

Retirement. “People are retiring and that’s leaving a lot of openings... COVID accelerated that.”

Alternate employment. Many people have embraced delivery service companies like Door Dash and Grub Hub as a way to make their own hours and money. There are also opportunities online. “People aren’t quitting just to stay home. They're quitting to work at different companies that may pay more.”

Outlook midway into 2022

Blackwell says the struggle will continue, and employers will need to remain focused on who they need and how to get them.

“I think we’ll continue to see baby boomers retire. I think that’s a trend that has been predicted for a long time. COVID just accelerated that.”

But just because they leave the workforce doesn’t mean they may not return, he added.

Perhaps with some creative scheduling and competitive pay, employers may be able to “to re-engage those folks... Those who retired early may come back if they’re not happy or financially able (to stay home).”

Diane Turbyfill can be reached at 704-669-3334 and dturbyfill@shelbystar.com.

A group of young women take part in lifeguard training for new hires early Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022, at the Shelby Aquatic Center in Shelby.

