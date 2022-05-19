Shanghai Lockdown Easing Doesn’t Mean End to Shipping Snarls

Ann Koh and Kyunghee Park
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China appears to be gradually easing its lockdown of Shanghai, but that won’t bring immediate relief to global supply-chain congestion, according to a major shipping company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shortages of rail, port and trucking workers in China and the US need to get resolved quicker than is currently happening as they are delaying ships at the world’s major ports, said Jeremy Nixon, chief executive officer of Ocean Network Express Pte.

“Every government is doing their best to address the issue, but labor shortages still exist and infrastructure shortages still exist,” Nixon said in an interview Tuesday. “We’re putting more ships into service, but we can’t magic up more when we’re running out.”

The world’s supply chains have taken a battering this year from China’s Zero Covid policy, which has hampered the production and delivery of everything from bathroom faucets to Apple iPhones. At the same time, trucker and rail worker shortages in the US have made it difficult for industries to move their goods, prompting the Biden administration to step in.

From Los Angeles to Hamburg, scores of containers ships are waiting for weeks to berth at ports, Nixon said. That wait is three weeks at Vancouver in Canada, and there’s currently a queue of 130 vessels waiting off the world’s biggest port in Shanghai, he said.

While the Chinese city’s lockdown is slowly being eased as Covid-19 cases drop, the number of container ships spotted in the Shanghai and Ningbo-Zhoushan region is still 11% above the median in the last year, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg. And the volume of container goods moving in or out of Shanghai port by truck and train has declined over the past week, according to data from FourKites.

Some shippers have tried to shift to air routes but have faced similar problems, with many flights being canceled as a result of staffing shortages, according to digital freight forwarder Zencargo.

The disruption to supply chains has extended further south to other ports. The number of container ships off Shenzhen and Hong Kong hit a seven-month high of 184 vessels Tuesday. At this time last year, there were just 95 vessels in the area.

Nixon said ONE is planning to reduce the number of ships that it charters from other parties, adding that about 15% of the company’s fleet is hired on short-term contracts lasting up a year. The company is looking at ordering new ships that will run on cleaner fuel, he said.

(Adds airport delays in seventh paragraph, and ONE’s ship chartering plans in last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • America still isn’t building enough homes

    Rising interest rates and a never-ending supply chain crisis are weighing down on US home construction.

  • JPMorgan cuts U.S. GDP estimates for 2022 and 2023

    The firm's economic and policy research department cut its second half view to 2.4% from 3% and cut its first half 2023 target to 1.5% from 2.1% and for the second half of 2023 it cut its view to 1% from 1.4%. It said there may be enough of a growth slowdown to lead to a gradual increase in the unemployment rate later next year, helping to relieve some wage pressures that have been building.

  • Tencent Plunges After Warning Tech Crackdown Won’t End Quickly

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. slid more than 8% after top executives warned it will take time for Beijing to act on promises to prop up the Chinese tech sector, suggesting the embattled industry may struggle to grow in the short term.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainO

  • Cyprus farmers dump milk, light fires in price, production protest

    Cypriot farmers dumped tonnes of milk and lit bales of hay outside the presidential palace in the capital Nicosia on Wednesday, in protest at high prices and production issues. Goat and sheep farmers say non-compliance with regulations on the production of halloumi cheese has left them with a glut of milk that they are unable to sell or use. Halloumi is traditionally made with goat and sheep milk and is listed as such with a Protected Designation Origin (PDO) status from the European Union.

  • Japan's trade gap widens as import costs surge on supply pressures

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's exports extended double-digit gains for a third straight month in April, but surging global commodity costs inflated the country's import bill to a record, adding to worries about the rising cost of living. Shoring up the prospects of a private demand-led recovery, however, was a gauge of capital expenditure that posted its first monthly gain in three months. The mixed data on Thursday followed the yen's falls to two-decade lows beyond 131 to the dollar earlier in May, which stoked fears of worsening terms of trade and added financial burdens for the resource-poor Japanese economy as import costs soar.

  • Stocks end the day in the red, retail stocks battered, tech sector closes under pressure

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre breaks down today's market action and the sectors and stocks hit the hardest amid the sell-off.

  • Elon Musk is Doing Something He's Never Done Before

    Elon Musk has come out of the (political) closet. After pointedly criticizing California as a "one party state" earlier this week, Musk said will no longer be supporting Democrats and will instead vote Republican. The serial entrepreneur and world's wealthiest man, according to the Bloomberg billionaire index, said in a tweet that "In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party."

  • Channing Tatum to Star in Film Adaptation of His Children's Book The One and Only Sparkella

    Tatum's children book follows a father and daughter on a journey to love and self-esteem

  • See Ben Affleck Make a Cameo in Jennifer Lopez's Halftime Documentary Trailer

    Jennifer Lopez just dropped the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Halftime and we're fully on board. Find out what Ben Affleck had to say about his fiancée in the clip.

  • Miley Cyrus Has the Best Response to Selena Gomez's Saturday Night Live Impression

    Did you love Selena Gomez’s SNL monologue like a love song, baby? You're not the only one. See how Miley Cyrus reacted after the "Wolves" singer did an impression of her on the show.

  • Stock market: 'Two different dynamics at play,' NYSE president says

    A host of concerns continue to weigh on the minds of stock market investors, NYSE president Lynn Martin told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Jennifer Lopez Demonstrates Why Everyone Needs a Babydoll Dress This Spring

    She wore the minidress while out for lunch with her mother and Ben Affleck.

  • Marnie Schulenburg of 'As the World Turns,' 'One Life to Live' dies from cancer at 37: Reports

    Marnie Schulenburg, who starred on the soap operas "As the World Turns" and "One Life to Live," has reportedly died. She was 38.

  • Google explains its plans to get users into its new Pixel ecosystem - but the big challenge is taking on Apple

    Apple’s walled garden will be hard to surpass if Google is adamant to remaining an open platform

  • Apple adds live captions to iPhone and Mac, plus more accessibility upgrades to come

    Apple has released a bevy of new accessibility features for iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac, including a universal live captioning tool, improved visual and auditory detection modes, and iOS access to WatchOS apps. Apple's tool will perform a similar function to Ava's, essentially allowing any spoken content a user encounters to be captioned in real time, from videos and podcasts to FaceTime and other calls. FaceTime in particular will get a special interface with a speaker-specific scrolling transcript above the video windows.

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Sizeable Upgrade To Their Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Estimates

    Keyera Corp. ( TSE:KEY ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades...

  • Cerebral Investors Push for Founder’s Dismissal

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in Cerebral Inc., the online mental health startup that’s the subject of a federal investigation into its prescribing practices, have pushed to dismiss its founder and chief executive officer, Kyle Robertson, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and W

  • Can Nvidia Make a Rebound Rally Ahead of Earnings?

    Let's drill down on the technical indicators and charts to see how traders may be positioned. Our advice was hopefully helpful but now that prices reached our $164 downside price target from the Point and Figure chart maybe a new strategy is needed in the short-run. The trading volume has been very active since November.

  • Shanghai Emerges from Lockdown as Virus Flares Elsewhere

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai is unraveling a punishing lockdown that confined millions of people to their homes for weeks amid signs that its Covid-19 outbreak is coming under control, even as flareups elsewhere show China remains locked in a seemingly endless battle to ward off the hyper-infectious omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a We

  • Inflation rate slows, but still hitting American’s wallets; Where it’s hitting the hardest

    The inflation rate in the United States has seen its fastest annual increase in over 30 years