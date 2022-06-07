Worker slammed into locker during school fight, flown to hospital, Maryland cops say

A school employee was flown to a hospital after being injured during a student fight at a Maryland high school, sheriff’s department officials said.

A school resource officer and administrators were notified of an incident involving a student throwing a book at another student’s head in a classroom at Thomas Stone High School, a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

A group of students confronted the student who threw the book and a dispute began, the release said.

“During the dispute, desks and chairs were being thrown in the classroom and at students who were trying to leave the room,” the release says.

A staff member was “knocked into a locker and injured,” according to the release. The employee was flown to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

The student hit by the book was also transported to a hospital by ambulance with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, the release said.

The incident is under investigation by the school’s resource officer. After the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

