Worker stabs Zaxby’s restaurant manager with kitchen knife over pay, Texas cops say

A Zaxby’s employee stabbed his manager with a kitchen knife during an argument at the chain restaurant, Texas police said.

The man was “upset about his paycheck,” according to KTSA.

Cibolo police officers were called to the stabbing shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30, according to a department news release.

They identified 20-year-old Malik Turner as a suspect, who had ran from the Zaxby’s to nearby Wiederstein Elementary school grounds.

“There were no students present in the school,” police said, and “there was no immediate threat to school staff.”

He never entered any school buildings, but when he tried running inside, authorities say he was hit with a Taser, according to KSAT.

Turner, who was unarmed, was then taken into custody, police said. After a medical exam, he was booked into jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The manager who was stabbed was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where authorities say she was in stable condition. She required surgery for related injuries, according to KSAT.

Cibolo is a suburb northeast of San Antonio.

