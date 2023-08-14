Worker stole over $483,000 from real estate company in yearslong scheme, feds say

While working at a real estate company in Missouri, a woman embezzled over $483,000 from her employer, according to federal authorities.

Now, the 50-year-old Festus woman has been sentenced to prison, according to an Aug. 11 new release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

She pleaded guilty earlier this year to three counts of wire fraud, court records show. The woman’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Aug. 14.

In her signed plea agreement, the woman said that she worked for the company in St. Louis County from about September 2017 through December 2020. She handled payroll and had access to the company’s bank account information.

The woman also had the power to complete automated clearing house payments, which the company used to send real estate agents their commission payments, according to court records.

On Jan. 8, 2018, the woman transferred her first ACH payment to herself, authorities said. She continued to do so until Dec. 9, 2020.

Over the course of nearly three years, authorities said the woman transferred over 140 payments to her personal bank accounts. In doing so, she stole $483,037 from her employer, according to the plea agreement.

She used the money at restaurants and toward the purchase of a vehicle, officials said.

The woman has been ordered to spend three years in prison, records show. She also must pay $483,037 in restitution and a $10,000 fine.

Festus is about 35 miles south of St. Louis.

USPS worker helped steal $250,000 using 50 stolen identities in Indiana, officials say

Son steals over $60,000 of dead mom’s Social Security benefits for years, feds say

Trio scammed Target stores using ‘sleight of hand’ trick to buy gift cards, feds say