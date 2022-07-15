Worker struck by pellet fired from car while on break at Cuyahoga Falls business

Cuyahoga Falls Police are investigating a worker shot by an apparent air rifle behind a Howe Avenue business.

A worker was struck by an object fired by at him while on break in Cuyahoga Falls.

Police are investigating the incident reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, a 26-year-old male, told police that he was on break from a business on the corner of Howe Road and Main Street when a four-door silver car pulled up and someone inside of the vehicle fired either a BB or pellet gun at him, according to a police report.

The victim was hit but not seriously injured.

Police say they have a possible suspect who faces assault charges.

Law enforcement officials have raised concerns about assaults by so-called air rifles fired from cars at pedestrians and strangers.

A fight over a similar incident led to the beating death of an Akron teen earlier this summer.

