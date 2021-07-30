Worker sued Lyondell in May over safety at Texas plant that killed two

Liz Hampton
·2 min read

By Liz Hampton

(Reuters) - A contractor sued LyondellBasell Industries in May, alleging lax safety measures led to a workplace accident at the same plant that leaked chemicals this week, killing two contractors and injuring 30 workers.

Tuesday's accident was one of the worst U.S. chemical plant disasters since a 2019 Texas blast forced the evacuation of some 60,000 people the day before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

The suit, filed in a Texas District Court in Houston against LyondellBasell Acetyls, said the company failed to provide a safe work environment at its facility in La Porte, leading to a pair of accidents last year.

In December 2020, plaintiff Adam Good was injured while working in a below-ground excavation trench box after a valve broke and forcefully pushed water and other liquids into the area. Good's lanyard became entangled, preventing him from exiting, the lawsuit said. As a result he nearly drowned and was injured.

The suit alleges Lyondell had knowledge that the method used to secure the valve was ineffective but did not intervene. It also said a similar incident had recently occurred at that unit.

On Tuesday, Lyondell's acetyls unit in La Porte leaked some 100,000 pounds of a mixture including acetic acid, leading to the two worker deaths and multiple injuries. The leak did not prompt an evacuation of the surrounding area.

Good and his lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A separate lawsuit against Lyondell was filed on Thursday by Bryant Hinojosa, a worker injured earlier this week. That suit, which seeks monetary damages exceeding $1 million, alleges that negligence on the part of Lyondell led to the accident.

The suit claims Lyondell discovered the leak on Tuesday and called out a company that specializes in sealing and correcting industrial leaks. Lyondell was told the leak needed to be sealed and repaired, but opted to call other contractors up to temporarily fix the leak, putting off permanent repairs until later, the suit said.

Hinojosa and his lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LyondellBasell said it is aware of the lawsuits but does not comment on pending litigation.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Union-Busting Firm As Workers Start To Come Together

    In a public statement addressed to employees earlier this week, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said the company was reviewing policies and procedures to help promote a more respectful and inclusive workplace. To help accomplish that, the company has retained the services of prestigious law firm WilmerHale, which is the same law firm helping Amazon keep its workers from unionizing. Considering ongoing efforts to unionize game workers, the partnership is a little concerning.

  • Indian billionaire's new airline may give Boeing a chance to regain lost ground

    Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's plan to launch an ultra low-cost airline could give planemaker Boeing a chance to regain lost ground in India after the fall of one of its biggest customers, Jet Airways, two years ago, industry executives say. Jhunjhunwala, known as India's Warren Buffett for his successful stock investments, plans to team up with former CEOs of IndiGo, the country's biggest carrier, and Jet Airways to tap into demand for domestic air travel. While plans to launch Akasa Air come at a time when India's aviation industry is reeling from the impact of the pandemic, with airlines losing billions of dollars, the sector's long-term prospect makes it a hot market for planemakers Boeing and Airbus.

  • Put The Salary In The Job Post, You Cowards

    Once, at the end of a long job interview, after discussing everything else under the sun, I asked the interviewer what the pay range was for the position. Her lips thinned; she was clearly offended. She said it wasn’t something the company was comfortable sharing. As frustrating as her response was, it was also typical. Anyone who has ever looked for a job probably has experience with companies being cagey about pay. But often we accept it as the way the negotiation game is played, like it’s a d

  • United Airlines to outsource catering operations from October

    United said it has selected three suppliers to operate the airline's five kitchens and oversee menu design and administration. "We wanted to proceed in a way that allowed us to protect the vast majority of jobs for our United catering team members, and invest in solutions that significantly improve our customers' onboard experience," United's VP of customer innovation and strategy and catering, Mandeep Grewal, told staff. United expects to initiate the transition in October - when federal payroll aid that prohibited airline job cuts expires - and be working with its new partners by mid-November.

  • 136 Million People Don't Know This Key Social Security Fact

    When you're making retirement plans, you need to understand the role Social Security will play in supporting you. According to a recent survey conducted by Nationwide, just 54% of people are aware what percentage of their income will be replaced by Social Security. With around 252 million adults in the United States, that means more than 136 million people are lacking a clear idea of the amount of income Social Security will provide relative to what they earned before retiring.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One trick to investing is trying to predict the future -- but that doesn't mean you should buy a crystal ball and attempt to time the market. Instead, pay attention to secular trends, and look for companies that could benefit over the long term.

  • 'In full desperation mode,' some restaurant owners turn to unconventional methods to hire employees

    As restaurants plead for patience and understanding, they’re actively recruiting new hires in unconventional — and sometimes controversial —ways.

  • ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit: CAA Slams Disney for Releasing Scarlett Johansson’s Salary

    The legal and public relations battle between Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Company escalated on Friday morning as the actress’ talent agency rose to her defense and slammed the media conglomerate for leaking her salary in “an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman.” The move comes less than 24 hours […]

  • Gen X Workers Shoulder Unemployment Crisis, Face Ageism

    Older Gen X workers seem to be shouldering the unemployment crisis as they face persistent and rising pressure in the global job market. They are unemployed for much longer than the median, and their...

  • PS2 Game Boxes Almost Looked A Lot Cooler

    PS2 game boxes were entirely unremarkable, because they looked like every other plastic case available at the time, from Xbox games to DVDs. But an earlier design for them that Sony ended up ditching was a lot more interesting.

  • Appeals court: Arbitration won't shield Trump from lawsuit

    Former President Donald Trump and his three eldest children can’t force a lawsuit into arbitration that was brought by people who felt cheated by a business he promoted, an appeals court ruled Wednesday. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a written decision pertaining to a 2018 lawsuit in Manhattan federal court brought by salespeople who lost money in a marketing company that Trump endorsed in speeches and on “The Celebrity Apprentice.” The effort to force arbitration had delayed the lawsuit from proceeding.

  • 40% of Americans Fear Retirement More Than Death — Here’s Why

    Although (almost) no one wants to work forever, not everyone looks forward to retirement -- in fact, some people dread it. A recent survey conducted by Zety found that 40% of Americans actually fear...

  • Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over Streaming Release of ‘Black Widow,’ Disney and Hollywood Respond

    Johansson says she was promised an exclusive theatrical release, and by putting the movie on the streaming platform, Disney and Marvel breached her contract.

  • A little-known law could determine whether the DOJ would represent Trump in a Capitol-riot lawsuit or if he has to fend for himself

    The Westfall Act grants federal employees legal immunity if they were acting in the scope of their employment. Trump could use it in a lawsuit.

  • Target Giving Employees Another $75 Million

    The funds mark the retailer’s sixth round of investments in its workforce since the pandemic began.

  • Activision Blizzard Employees Strike, Fans Call for Boycott

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of people showed up Wednesday outside an office of Activision Blizzard Inc. in Southern California to demonstrate their support of a sexual harassment lawsuit and to protest the video game maker’s insufficient response.Employees and other demonstrators gathered on the sidewalks at the corporate campus of Blizzard Entertainment, the maker of Diablo and Warcraft games that was at the center of the lawsuit filed by a California state agency.Refreshments and a food truck were

  • Airbus production plans expose strategy rift with engine makers

    PARIS (Reuters) -A rift between Airbus and engine makers over plans for higher jet output blotted strong aerospace earnings this week, with worries over the supply chain's industrial capacity masking a deeper tug of war over contrasting business strategies. With travel demand snapping back in key U.S. and Chinese markets, Airbus wants to almost double jet production in a few years as it capitalises on a bulging order book for new jets and the recent woes of embattled U.S. rival Boeing. In May, it issued a mix of firm targets and scenarios that could lift narrowbody output to 75 jets a month by 2025 from 40 now, and 60 before the COVID pandemic.

  • 'They're hitting the pause button': Lumber price roller coaster forces Americans to delay costly renovations

    Homeowners are worried about committing to new builds or renovations despite a recent drop in lumber futures as prices remain elevated amid COVID.

  • How US fast food chains can raise wages without raising prices

    Wage increases at fast food chains like McDonald’s and Chipotle have largely solved their labor shortages, according to the companies’ latest earnings calls. The staffing challenges in the US are “getting better,” said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s CEO, on a conference call with analysts and investors July 28. In May, the chain said it was raising hourly wages for its US company-owned restaurants by 10% over the next several months, where entry-level workers will make $11 to $17 per hour, and shift managers will make $15 to $20 an hour, based on location.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.﻿﻿ The adjustment helps benefits keep pace with inflation and is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).