Worker sues Carowinds’ parent company after losing hand while inspecting ride, lawsuit says

A worker is suing Carowinds’ parent company after severing his hand while inspecting a ride, according to court documents.

The incident happened in 2019 on the WindSeeker ride, three years before the lawsuit. That year, authorities told Channel 9 that the worker was hurt while working “above ground” but said the man did not fall.

According to the lawsuit, Carowinds employees were controlling the speed of a rope as the plaintiff was inspecting it.

“Rather than move the wire rope at a safe speed for maintenance and inspection, the (workers) operated at a speed that caused (the worker’s) hand to be pulled into the pully which amputated his right hand,” the suit said.

The documents claimed the man lost his hand because of the “negligent and reckless conduct” of the workers and Cedar Fair, the owner of Carowinds.

The suit also said park failed to train the employees properly, among other things.

The man is demanding a jury trial and is asking for an unspecified amount in damages.

In 2019, OSHA launched an investigation into the accident. Cedar Fair paid $9,800 for “serious” issues related to the injury.

In a 2019 statement released after the incident, Carowinds said a third-party contractor was inspecting the WindSeeker when he was hurt and taken to the hospital.

The Flint Hill Fire Department, who responded to the accident, told Channel 9 the man was working at the top of the tower when his hand got caught in a pully and was severed.

He was already lowered to the ground by the time fire officials got to the scene. He was then loaded into an ambulance.

Cedar Fair has filed an official response in court, denying the allegations and calling for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

