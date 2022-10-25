Worker throws sandwich at customer — then came an ‘all-out brawl,’ Louisiana cops say

Bad attitudes over sandwiches led to an “all-out brawl” at a Louisiana sandwich shop — and the arrest of two women, police said.

The Slidell Police Department recalled the story — aptly named “Assault with a Sandwich” — in episode 8 of its “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” series shared on Facebook.

Authorities said a customer went inside a sandwich shop, which was not identified by police, to order a sandwich on Saturday, Oct. 22. As she was ordering, she “immediately (caught) a bad attitude from the sandwich maker.”

“The customer said that she wasn’t going to put up with a bad attitude, so in turn, gave the sandwich maker a bad attitude back in return,” police said.

She continued ordering, but the worker made her the wrong sandwich.

“Intentional or on accident?” the department asked. “We don’t know.”

This upset the customer, who then pushed the meal off the counter and onto the ground, police said. She demanded the correct sandwich.

“The sandwich maker, who allegedly already had a bad attitude, picked the sandwich up off the ground and hurled it (like a Nolan Ryan fastball), right into the customer’s face (with a few choice words),” police said. Nolan was inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and known for his “100 mph fastball.”

Authorities said the customer called her sister “for backup” — “and an all-out brawl ensued.”

A different customer called Slidell police for help.

Arriving officers said the worker and the customer’s sister were fighting when they arrived. The officers were quickly able to separate them.

The sister and the employee were arrested and charged with simple battery, police said. All three women were banned from the business.

Slidell is on the northeast shore of Lake Pontchartrain, about 35 miles northeast of New Orleans.

