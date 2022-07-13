Worker walkout causes provider to temporarily shut down services for Brown County children with special needs

Employees at Kismet Advocacy LLC, a mental health and disability service provider for children in Brown County, walked out of work Wednesday over complaints that they hadn't been paid. The center will be closed for at least 30 days.

GREEN BAY - Kismet Advocacy LLC, a mental health and disability service provider for children in Brown County, closed Wednesday for 30 days after many of its employees complained they hadn't been paid and walked out.

The Green Bay company provides in-home, center-based and school program services to children with "complicated mental health diagnoses, trauma, significant behaviors and autism," according to the Kismet website. Kismet also is a provider for Brown County's Children's Long Term Support Program Services, commonly known as CLTS, and Comprehensive Community Services, or CCS.

Dozens of child and adolescent clients will be affected as a result of the shutdown. An email sent by a Brown County CLTS employee to Kismet clients, which was shared with the Green Bay Press-Gazette, announced the temporary closure.

"It is uncertain if Kismet will be an option for CLTS families in the future," the email read. "Brown County CLTS has been made aware of concerns related to Kismet and we are working with them to ensure quality of care should they reopen."

A statement sent to the Press-Gazette via email from the Brown County Health and Human Services Department said the county will "work with families to adjust plans and connect with providers who can meet their needs."

The closure comes after at least 25% of staff members resigned Friday. Several of the former employees, who asked the newspaper to withhold their identities because of concerns about future employment, said their most recent missing paycheck was the fifth that has been late since March.

The Press-Gazette agreed to withhold their names after viewing documents that verify their statements and confirming details with the company.

Six former employees told the Press-Gazette that they have been threatened with breaching their non-disclosure agreements by speaking with the press about the pay issue. Amy Jo Timm, founder and program director of Kismet Advocacy, confirmed that she sent former employees copies of their non-disclosure agreements this week, when requested, and said that any employees who have spoken with the news media are in violation of that agreement.

As of Tuesday, the six former employees had not received their checks or been updated on when they would receive payment despite their paychecks being three business days late.

"We want the employees to get paid," one of the employees said in an interview with the Press-Gazette. "We also want families to know that we did not leave and abandon all of their kids and clients, that this was something that had been going on for months."

Brown County Circuit Court records suggest he company has had cash flow problems in recent years. Most recently, the Department of Revenue filed two delinquent tax warrants for about $4,300 and $5,500 on June 27.

However, Timm said Kismet tax payments are up to date.

She said the delay in the company's July 8 paychecks is an isolated incident and she attributes the resignation of these employees to "personal vendettas." However, Timm acknowledged that previous paychecks have been returned for insufficient funds.

"I find it sickening, because it's not me who's suffering — it's the kids, it's the clients, it's the entire county, like we need to be servicing these clients," Timm said.

Timm did not offer an explanation for why employees have not received their July 8 paychecks, but she did make clear that it is not considered a "legal issue" until the checks are six business days late. According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development employees must receive payment six days after their scheduled payday or they may file a wage claim with the state.

"Our entire purpose was to serve some of the most marginalized, most highest behavioral kids and that was what we did," Timm said about the temporary shutdown. "I understand that we all live paycheck to paycheck — so do I — and I just really hope that people understand that we're a small business and it was not intentional."

