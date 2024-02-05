Workers at Coleford soft drinks factory walk out over pay

Unite the union said workers were struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and wanted "a fair pay deal"

Nearly 200 workers at a factory that makes Lucozade and Ribena have gone on strike in a pay dispute.

Staff who are members of union Unite are taking the week-long action against their employer, Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I in Coleford, Gloucestershire.

Unite said it was the first such walkout to take place at the site since the 1970s.

Suntory's Karl Ottomar said workers had already received two pay rises and there would be "minimal disruption".

Unite said Suntory had failed to address the impact of the cost of living crisis on staff.

Spokesman Michael Hobbs said workers had received a two-year pay deal effective from 1 April 2022, with a commitment to review the second year's increase, should inflation exceed 5% between January to June 2023.

Mr Hobbs said the company had reneged on its promise after the inflation rate exceeded that level.

"There's strength of feeling amongst the workers here," he said.

"We're looking for a fair pay deal and we'll support our members until we get a fair pay deal.

"At the moment the company is offering us 1.75% which is not enough," added Mr Hobbs.

Mike Hobbs from Unite the union said the current 1.75% pay rise offer from Suntory was not enough

Mr Ottomar, supply chain director at Suntory, said: "The employees taking part have received two pay increases in addition to a one-off additional payment since 2022 in recognition of their work and to support with the cost-of-living crisis."

He denied there would be any shortage of Ribena or Lucozade, adding that plans were in place to ensure supplies were not affected by the strike.

"To support our customers, we have business continuity plans to ensure minimal disruption through this period.

"During this week, the factory will remain open with production lines still producing drinks for customers nationwide," Mr Ottomar added.

The Lucozade and Ribena drinks brands were sold by GlaxoSmithKline to Japanese firm Suntory for £1.35bn in 2013.

The factory has a long history of producing soft drinks, with Lucozade dating back to 1927 and Ribena first going on sale in the 1930s.

The factory was featured in the BBC television show Inside the Factory in 2022 and Ribena celebrated its 85th anniversary in 2023.

