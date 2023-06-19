Workers demolish an abandoned home in Utah — then they hear ‘chirping in the rubble’

A work crew knocked over an abandoned home in Utah, then heard “chirping in the rubble,” rescuers said.

The demolition crew was working on a property on June 14 in Morgan when they heard noises that led them to a cute surprise, the Morgan County Fire & EMS said in a Facebook post.

They discovered eight baby raccoons “with no sign of mom,” rescuers said.

So workers called the local fire department and the Morgan County Animal Control for help.

Firefighters rescued the animals from the debris and took them back to the fire station. Photos show the baby creatures snuggled together in a ball and climbing on a rescuer’s back.

“Firefighters kept them comfortable and fed while they waited for an individual with a permit to legally raise raccoons,” the department said.

The department found said they eventually found new homes for the animals.

Morgan is about 45 miles northeast of Salt Lake City.

