Workers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank clinch pay deal after months of wrangling

A Postbank sign is seen in Munich
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A pay increase for 15,000 workers at Deutsche Bank's retail unit Postbank has been agreed with management, a union said on Wednesday, brightening prospects for a wage deal for the broader industry after months of wrangling and strikes.

The deal, sealed on Tuesday evening, comes as inflation in Germany hovers above 5% and after Deutsche paid its chief executive officer 20% more in 2021 to reward him for the bank's most profitable year in a decade.

Under the deal's terms, workers get a 3.1% pay increase from June 1 and a further increase of 2.1% from February 2023, the Verdi union said. The deal also includes 750-euro payments in May and January.

The union had asked for a 6% wage increase and other benefits.

Workers went on a strike on Friday, the latest volley in the ongoing pay negotiations ahead of Tuesday's third round of talks.

Attention now turns to wage talks for 60,000 workers at Germany's public-sector banks and 140,000 workers at private banks.

Those workers have been seeking 4.5% pay increase, as well as other rights such as working outside the office. That wage dispute has been going since last year.

High inflation had strengthened the hand of union officials, but the banks have faced stiff competition and low profits, which has resulted in efforts to cut costs and reduce headcount.

Germany has more banks per capita than most of its neighbours and other industrialised economies.

(Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Tom Sims; Editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-Can companies leaving Russia recoup losses through insurance?

    Hundreds of companies have said they are withdrawing or suspending operations in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, from energy producer Shell Plc to carmaker Hyundai Motor Co to PwC, a global professional services firm. No, but companies can purchase political risk as an add-on to trade credit, property and aviation insurance. It covers government seizures of property and forced abandonment, cancellations of government licenses for operations such as mines and the inability to convert foreign currency.

  • Exclusive-Activist fund Oasis backs call for Toshiba to solicit buyout offers -source

    SYDNEY/TOKYO (Reuters) -Hong Kong-based activist fund Oasis Management has voted in favour of a shareholder proposal demanding Toshiba Corp solicit buyout offers from private equity firms, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Oasis also voted against the Japanese industrial conglomerate's plan to break itself up, said the source, who was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. The upcoming vote at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday marks a pivotal moment in a long-running battle between Toshiba management and its growing number of foreign shareholders.

  • The jobs - and ageing faces - behind South Korea's record low employment numbers

    At age 69, Kim Jung-mi holds three jobs: she spends three hours getting a two-year old home from kindergarten every weekday for $9 per hour, then washes vegetables at a store that sells kimchi. That kind of gig work among elderly people has helped South Korea to log a record-setting run of low unemployment through February, at 2.7%, with almost half of the job increases driven by people 60 and older. Although the drift to low-paid, part-time work is a global phenomenon, it has put South Korea at the top of OECD's scale measuring the temporary employment rate for people 65 and older: 69% of that age group is working somewhere, far higher than 38.1% in Japan and 13.2% for the peer group average.

  • Yuan at a Crossroads as Covid Outbreak Threatens Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan is setting course to depreciate this year as risks to economic growth put an end to two straight years of gains.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots Didn’t Answer Calls as Jet DoveThe resurgence of Covid lockdowns and surging commodity prices are spurring doubts

  • How Could One of the World’s Favorite Jets Just Plunge to Earth Like a Ballistic Missile?

    WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty ImagesAviation experts are baffled by data showing that a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 about to begin its descent to the city of Guangzhou suddenly plunged vertically to earth like a missile, killing the 123 passengers and nine crew aboard on Monday.This horrific disaster, the worst in recent Chinese aviation history, highlights that the kind of data that once took investigators at least days to gather is now instantly available from open-source tracking sites like Flight

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham storms off during questioning of SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

    Sen. Lindsey Graham grilled SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on her faith, judicial record and stormed off during the hearing Tuesday.

  • Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

    Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers.

  • Bay Area catalytic converter theft in broad daylight caught on camera

    Video shows two suspects stealing a catalytic converter from a car near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Richmond, California last week.

  • UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found dead from suspected shooting near Redding

    A Redding man is in jail on suspicion of murder after authorities said he shot a man at his home Wednesday night.

  • 'Pure evil': Quick verdict for Kimberly Maurer in tortured death of Max Schollenberger

    A prosecutor said this trial revealed what pure evil looks like.

  • Chinese officials punished for negligence after investigation finds couple with 15 children

    A total of 11 officials and personnel of a local family planning station in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were punished after an investigation found a couple who had given birth to 15 children. During the investigation, authorities learned of a man named Liang Er, 76, and his “wife,” Lu Honglan, 46, who gave birth to four boys and 11 girls between 1995 and 2016. Following the discovery, a total of 11 officials and personnel, including the head of Licun town in Rong County and the director of the local family planning station, were punished for neglecting their duties, local authorities said on Sunday.

  • Semi driver charged with vehicular homicide after deadly I-5 crash

    Prosecutors charged a man Monday after a crash on I-5 in Tacoma last week that killed one person and injured several others. The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 65-year-old Gregory Jenkins with vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault.

  • No jail time for man who shoved 92-year-old Asian man with dementia in Vancouver, says judge

    The Vancouver man who attacked a 92-year-old Asian man with severe dementia at a 7-Eleven store in what was described as an anti-Asian attack two years ago will not be serving prison time. Judge Donna Senniw gave Jamie Bezanson, 52, a conditional discharge and a one-year probation during his ruling at the Provincial Court of British Columbia on Monday. Senniw also ordered Bezanson not to make any contact with the victim, Kaihong Kwong, and two others involved in the incident.

  • NYC man charged with smearing feces on woman’s face held on bail for new crime: ‘What I’m going to do next is going to shock the city’

    A disturbed repeat offender released without bail after arrests for smearing his own feces on a stranger’s face at a Bronx subway station and attacking a man wearing a yarmukle in Brooklyn has been busted again — and this time he begged police to keep him in jail or face the consequences, prosecutors said Tuesday. “Don’t let me out again,” Frank Abrokwa warned a cop after his arrest for going ...

  • Man killed, woman injured in Oakland gas station shooting

    Man killed, woman injured in Oakland gas station shooting

  • MacKenzie Scott Donates Millions to Boys & Girls Club After Tycoon Reneges

    Danny Moloshok/ReutersA billionaire is stepping up where a rumored billionaire didn’t.MacKenzie Scott, the former spouse of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $4.8 million to the Sonoma-Marin Boys & Girls Club in northern California, part of a massive $281 million contribution to 62 of the organization’s clubs across the country.The gift, announced last week, will help fill a gap in funds the Sonoma-Marin location had previously expected to receive from a controversial local developer, Bill Gall

  • California woman accused of killing husband in 2015 captured in Mexico

    Leticia Smith, 40, is being held on $2 million bail, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.

  • Woman's arm severed in deadly carjacking; 4 teens arrested

    Four teenagers face murder charges in connection with a carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dying on a New Orleans street, her arm severed after she was dragged a block by her own car while neighbors looked on helplessly, officials said Tuesday. Police chief Shaun Ferguson said tips led to the arrests of the teens — a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls — in the hours after the Monday afternoon carjacking. “That's a conversation that my team will have with the district attorney's office," Ferguson said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

  • Boater shoots and kills jet skier he rescued from South Carolina lake, sheriff says

    Prosecutors said it was self defense.

  • Bar bouncer fatally stabs Marine veteran who walked away from argument, Boston cops say

    “That man does not have any clue how many lives he destroyed when he took my son.”