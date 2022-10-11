Workers discover body of 36-year-old man at construction site, Utah deputies say

Construction workers discovered a 36-year-old man’s body at their site, Utah deputies told news outlets. Now officials are investigating.

Workers called for help Monday, Oct. 10, after they discovered items taken from the property and a man “lying on the ground, deceased, under suspicious circumstances,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told ABC 4.

Deputies began investigating at the construction site near Ivins in southwest Utah. Initially, deputies were responding to a report of a business burglary, KSL reported.

“As they were getting to the scene, they realized that there was forced entry, there were signs of burglary,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Hafoka told the news outlet. “But during the process of that initial investigation, there was also a body that was located.”

The body was discovered near the Anasazi Valley Trailhead, deputies told KSL.

Investigators determined the man’s death was suspicious, and his remains would be sent to a medical examiner to identify and determine a cause of death, St George News reported.

Officials told the news outlet there are no signs of danger to the public.

Deputies did not disclose the man’s name, according to Fox 13. Anyone who may have seen something suspicious is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

