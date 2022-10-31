Workers filmed fleeing major iPhone factory in China

47
Ryan General
·2 min read

Dramatic footage of workers purportedly fleeing one of the largest iPhone assembly factories in China due to a COVID-19 outbreak emerged online over the weekend.

Among the widely shared videos is a clip uploaded by BBC correspondent Stephen McDonell apparently showing employees climbing over fences of a facility owned by Foxconn, a major manufacturer for Apple, in the city of Zhengzhou.

Zhengzhou, the capital and largest city of Henan Province, recorded 167 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29. The citywide outbreak, which resulted in the closure of surrounding shops and hotels, prompted Foxconn to force some of its workers into quarantine.

In a statement to The New York Times on Thursday, the company confirmed that a “small number of employees” had been asked to quarantine, without elaborating on details of the measures it implemented.

More from NextShark: China calls on Sweden to respect the religious beliefs of Muslims over Quran burning incident

Foxconn added that they have been “progressing steadily” in controlling the outbreak and were able to provide all the needs of the quarantined employees, including “material supplies, psychological comfort and responsive feedback.”

 

More from NextShark: SF Ramen Shop May Close Forever After 3rd Burglary This Year

While there are an estimated 200,000 workers at the Zhengzhou complex, it remains unclear how many workers were actually infected. As of this writing, not all the videos spreading on social media could be verified.

Local reports indicated that the fleeing Foxconn employees complained about the poor quality of food and claimed there was no sufficient medical care provided to those who tested positive.

In a more recent statement to Business Insider, Foxconn shared that the situation is currently stabilizing, noting that it has set up a 24-hour hotline for employees to assist with their needs.

More from NextShark: Korean American Artist Punched in the Face in NYC

"For some employees who want to return home, the park is cooperating with the government to organize personnel and vehicles to provide a point-to-point orderly return service for employees, from today," the statement reads.

According to local media, the transportation was arranged a day after the viral videos circulated of fleeing workers emerged.

Surrounding cities have since started formulating plans to isolate the fleeing workers who may end up in their hometowns amid fears of further potential outbreaks.

 

Featured Image via @StephenMcDonell

Recommended Stories

  • Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs

    Workers in a manufacturing facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left to avoid COVID-19 curbs, with many traveling on foot for days after an unknown number of employees were quarantined in the facility after a virus outbreak. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people who are allegedly Foxconn workers climbing over fences and carrying their belongings down the road. The Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, Henan province, is one of the largest factories in China that assembles products for Apple Inc., including its latest iPhone 14 devices.

  • Chinese lottery winner wears costume to hide $30 million winnings from family

    A lottery winner in China claimed his 220 million yuan prize (approximately $30.1 million) in a cartoon costume last week to hide his identity, including from his own family. Identified by local press only by his pseudonym Li, the winner told local news outlets that he decided not to tell his family about the money to keep them from becoming lazy or acting "superior” to others. Li was so confident about his lottery numbers that he purchased 40 tickets containing the same number combinations for each.

  • Japanese restaurant lets diners catch their own fish

    A Japanese restaurant that lets you catch your own fish has recently gone viral. In a video posted by Tina (@hangrybynature) on Instagram and TikTok on Oct. 23, the content creator can be seen pointing at a large expanse of water inside the restaurant. “One of the craziest things you can do in Japan is to catch your own food at a restaurant,” the video’s onscreen text reads.

  • Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou

    Cities in central China hastily drew up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to their hometowns from a vast assembly facility of iPhone maker Foxconn in COVID-hit Zhengzhou, fearing they could trigger coronavirus outbreaks. Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province, reported 167 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the seven days to Oct. 29, up from 97 infections in the prior seven-day period. Apple supplier Foxconn, based in Taiwan, currently has about 200,000 workers at its Zhengzhou complex and has not disclosed the number of infected workers, but said on Sunday that it would not stop workers from leaving.

  • Chinese father punches and kicks his daughter in vicious assault on tennis court in Serbia

    Serbian reports suggest that a Chinese tennis dad has been arrested and charged with domestic violence offences after a horrific video surfaced on social media that showed him punching and kicking his young daughter.

  • U.S. reassessing bilateral relations with China after Xi secures norm-busting third term

    "There's an awful lot of issues for us to talk to China about," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

  • Zelenskyy on Ukraines air defence: Every 10 successful strikes cost Russia four times as many missiles

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Ukraine's anti-aircraft defence systems are working much more efficiently, as evidenced by [its response to] the most recent Russian attack on Ukraine's energy and critical infrastructure facilities.

  • Wall Street CEOs confirm their allegiance to Beijing

    Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit in Hong Kong this week will test which side these executives are on.

  • Former Scientologist Says Church Officer Asked Her to Dig up Paul Haggis ‘Complaints': ‘He Wanted Some Kind of Dirt’

    Haggis continues to present the "Scientology defense," despite judge's proclamation that his accuser is not connected to the church

  • Workers are fleeing from Foxconn, China's biggest iPhone factory, by climbing over fences and walking down highways on foot amid COVID fears, photos and videos show

    The facility located in the central Chinese province of Henan employs over 200,000 workers who make half of the world's iPhones.

  • ‘Karen’ Involved in Incident With Terrell Owens Charged With Misdemeanor

    In the current media climate we live in, it’s becoming harder and harder to be a Karen without a camera pointing directly in your face. As a result, the consequences that Karens avoided for so many years are now being brought to light.

  • Ex-Idaho gubernatorial candidate found guilty in 1984 murder of Colorado girl

    A former two-time candidate for governor of Idaho was convicted on Monday of the abduction and murder of a 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished from her home in 1984 after singing at a Christmas recital. Steven Pankey, 71, was found guilty in Weld County District Court for the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Jonelle Matthews, who disappeared from her home in Greeley, Colorado, about 50 miles (80.47 km) north of Denver. Pankey is set to be sentenced later on Monday.

  • US sending satellite antennas to Ukraine after Musk’s Starlink U-turn

    Elon Musk at one point announced that SpaceX could no longer afford to provide Starlink service to Ukraine, but later reversed course.

  • Workers walk out of iPhone factory, highlighting virus woes

    Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s newest iPhone walked away from a factory in central China following virus outbreaks and complaints of unsafe working conditions, highlighting the clash between the disease’s enduring risks and efforts to restore the global flow of goods. Employees started leaving the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou after some fell ill in mid-October and received no treatment, according to an employee who asked not to be identified by name. “There are still people getting infected at the assembly lines, and they are still worried about going to work,” the employee said Monday by phone from Zhengzhou.

  • Watch SpaceX Attempt to Launch a Falcon Heavy for the First Time Since 2019

    SpaceX is scheduled to launch a classified payload for the U.S. military on Tuesday morning with a Falcon Heavy—a giant rocket that hasn’t flown in three years. Launches of Falcon Heavy are quite spectacular, and you can catch the action live right here.

  • ‘Russia Has No Chance Of Winning This War’: Zelenskyy Talks With Yale MBAs

    Yale University student Tania Tsunik, who comes from Pershotravensk, Ukraine, asks President Zelenskyy a question during the special live, virtual Q&A with the Ukrainian leader at the Yale SOM. Screenshot by P&Q All eyes ... The post ‘Russia Has No Chance Of Winning This War’: Zelenskyy Talks With Yale MBAs appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Kansas Republican Uses Tiger Woods Arrest Footage in Attack Ad

    This election cycle has seen its fair share of crazy, as election deniers and conspiracy theorists try to infiltrate every level of government.

  • Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for much of Kyiv

    A massive barrage of Russian cruise missile and drone strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities early Monday, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet. Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's power plants and other key infrastructure as the war enters its ninth month, forcing rolling power cuts.

  • Putin surprised that decree to end mobilisation is needed, seeks legal advice

    The president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, has declared that the mobilisation in Russia has been completed, but he claims that he does not know whether a separate decree is required to this effect.

  • Channel 11 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows moment gunfire erupted during funeral

    Channel 11 is getting our first look at the chaos that ensued outside of Destiny of Faith Church last Friday afternoon, when six people were injured in a shooting.