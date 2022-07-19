Workers flock back to job market despite record 3.7pc fall in wages - live updates

Employment jobs market labour economic inactivity inflation wages cost-of-living - Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

UK workers are rejoining the labour market at the fastest pace since before the pandemic as the cost-of-living crisis drew more people back into jobs.

The number of people outside the workforce fell by 144,000 between March and May, while employment surged by 296,000, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The number of economically inactive people remains 378,000 higher than before Covid hit in early 2020.

However, the figures suggest that widespread labour shortages could be starting to unwind as the squeeze on household budgets forces people back into work.

The data showed UK wages are still tumbling at their fastest pace on record in real terms as surging inflation wipes out pay increases.

Adjusted for inflation, regular pay excluding bonuses dropped 3.7pc in May – the biggest decline since records began in 2001. With bonuses included, workers were still 1.9pc worse off.

Inflation currently stands at a 40-year high of 9.1pc and is due to push even higher when the latest data is released tomorrow, before peaking above 11pc later in the year.

Made.com crashes as it battles spending slump

Made.com shares

Made.com has nosedived in early trading as the online furniture retailer scrambles to cut costs amid a squeeze on consumer spending.

Shares crashed almost 37pc after the company said annual losses were likely to be worse than feared, with a 19pc plunge in half-year sales set to send it tumbling to an underlying loss of between £50m and £70m.

The group said it was being hit by a sharp fall in demand for big-ticket items such as sofas as the cost-of-living crisis takes its toll on consumer confidence.

As a result, Made is reviewing its operational structure and headcount, as well as improvements to stock buying and warehousing, to try and boost its bottom line by between £10m and £15m.

Nicola Thompson, chief executive of Made.com, said:

It's clear that things are tough for consumers at the moment. Understandably, we've seen a worsening in consumer confidence since May and this has had an impact on this period's performance. As such, it's prudent for us to take a conservative view of what we can expect in the second half of this year.

Grant Shapps: Public sector pay can’t rise with inflation

Grant Shapps public sector pay

The latest jobs figures come amid a bitter row over public sector pay, with reports that pay rises could be capped well below inflation at 5pc.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps this morning said pay couldn’t rise with inflation as that would erode savings and other workers’ incomes.

He told LBC:

One thing we don't want to do is allow inflation to run out of control. When that happens you get into a vicious circle where it erodes people's incomes, it erodes people’s savings. This is a spike going through the system caused by Putin’s war in Ukraine and the big upset that's had to, for example, fuel supplies. It’s very important that we don’t chase that inflation, otherwise we’ll be permanently poorer, and that’s why the plan which gets us back on track as quickly as possible is important - and pay rises will need to reflect that.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has slipped in early trading as the latest jobs data supported the case for more interest rate rises by the Bank of England.

The blue-chip index shed 0.3pc as the labour market remained tight and wages continued to grow.

Ocado was the biggest faller, down almost 4pc after Kantar data showed grocery inflation hit 9.9pc.

Publishing group Informa bucked the trend with a 3.8pc rise after it said it will acquire US business news group Industry Dive for $389m.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 dropped 0.5pc. Made.com plunged almost 37pc after slashing its sales and profit guidance for the full year.

Number of women in work rises 2m since 2010

One bright point in this morning's jobs data is the steady rise in the number of women in work over the last decade.

The number of working women now stands at 15.7m – 2m more than in 2010.

More women are also progressing into senior, higher-skilled jobs. The portion of women becoming managers, directors and senior officials has climbed almost 25pc since 2010 – an increase of almost a quarter of a million.

Julie Marson, DWP minister, said:

It’s fantastic news that today we’ve got 2m more women in work than in 2010 and the latest OECD data shows we have the second highest level of women in work in the G7. As we grow the economy, it’s vital we make sure everyone can find a job that’s right for them – and importantly that they can progress in work.

Grocery price inflation soars to 9.9pc

Grocery price inflation Kantar

In another reminder of the price rises eating away at wages, grocery price inflation has jumped to 9.9pc over the last month.

The figure is the second highest ever recorded and means shoppers are paying an extra £454 per year at the tills, according to data from Kantar.

The surge in prices mean Brits will be feeling the pinch as they head into the first restriction-free summer since 2019, while the heatwave has driven up sales of ice cream and suncare products by 14pc and 66pc respectively over the last month.

Overall, supermarket sales rose 0.1pc over the latest period – the first time the market has been in growth since April 2021.

Reaction: Employment jump fuels chance of big interest rate rise

Thomas Pugh at RSM UK says the labour data will fuel expectations of aggressive interest rate rises by the Bank of England.

The huge jump in the number of people employed in the three months to May, combined with the tick up in underlying wage growth significantly raises the chances of a 50 basis-point rate hike in August. Admittedly, total wage growth fell from 6.8pc in the three months to April to 6.2pc in May as bonus payments dropped. But regular pay growth rose from 4.2pc to 4.3pc, significantly above the level that the Monetary Policy Committee views as consistent with its inflation target. Add in employment growth of almost 300,000 and it paints a picture of a very tight labour market. Combine this with soaring inflation, which is likely to have reached 9.3pc in June, and the surprise upward revisions to the GDP data released last week and we think a 50bps hike next month is now more likely than not.

Unions hit out at 'crisis of real pay'

The latest jobs data has prompted an angry response from unions.

The Trade Union Congress dismissed the idea of a wage-price spiral as "nonsense" and said there was a "crisis of real pay".

real pay declining at fastest rate since records began in 2000



idea of wage price spiral is nonsense: crisis is of real pay



real regular pay declines 2.8%, a record even using the ONS controversial CPIH measure.



Record declines steeper on other measures -3.7% CPI & -5.7% RPI pic.twitter.com/mU7PMELnXg — TUC Economics and Social Affairs (@TUCeconomics) July 19, 2022

FTSE 100 falls after jobs data

The FTSE 100 has fallen after the latest jobs data showed wage growth is still lagging far behind inflation.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.6pc at the open to 7,183 points.

Reaction: Tight labour market doing little to push up pay growth

Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club, says the latest data gives "conflicting evidence" on the strength of the labour market.

On the plus side, employment and participation both grew strongly compared with the previous three months. But on the flip side, the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.8pc and growth in job vacancies continued to slow. Most indicators suggest that the labour market remains tight by historical standards. But there’s still little evidence to suggest that tightness is being reflected in stronger pay growth. Headline regular pay growth was just 4.3pc in May, only a little more than half the pace of inflation over that period. The prospect of inflation moving higher in the autumn means that the MPC is likely to continue raising interest rates at its next few meetings. But market pricing implying that Bank Rate will reach 2.75pc by end-2022 (150bps of hikes across four meetings) looks overstated given the data continue to offer little evidence to validate the MPC’s concerns about the risk of second round effects of inflation via higher wage growth. The EY ITEM Club expects Bank Rate to finish the year at 2pc.

IoD: No let-up in staff shortages

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, says there's no respite for businesses struggling to hire staff.

The labour market remains extremely tight, providing opportunities for households and no let up in the difficulties employers have in recruiting staff. Having said that, there is a suggestion that things might be beginning to settle, with a slowing in the rate of increase in vacancies and the rate of unemployment possibly bottoming out in the most recent data. Firms struggling to fill vacancies will also be encouraged by early signs that some of the people that had previously said they did not want a job are now entering the labour market, as shown by the economic inactivity rate falling by 0.4 percentage points on the previous quarter. Overall, however, there is nothing in this data that would prevent the Bank of England from continuing to raise rates when it meets in early August.

Hiring could falter as economy slows

While redundancies remain at a record low, the strength in the labour market may not last as the economic slowdown hits hiring plans, explains Tim Wallace:

In cash terms, annual pay growth is relatively fast at 6.2pc in the three months to May. However, it is failing to keep up with the cost of living, and in the single month of May slowed to 3.9pc – its weakest since November last year. This comes despite employers reporting a widespread skills shortage, with almost 1.3m job vacancies available, slightly higher than the 1.29m unemployed people seeking work. Redundancies fell to a new record low as employers are desperate to keep the staff they have. But this strength may not last. Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said the jobs market may be “approaching a turning point” as inflation undermines the economy’s recovery. “With a more persistent inflationary outlook, consumers will likely remain under pressure for longer before they can afford a return to their previous spending patterns,” she said. “While the labour market remains tight, there are signs that a slowing economy could see companies adjust their hiring plans in light of weakening demand and diminishing margins.”

ONS: Mixed picture for labour market

David Freeman, ONS head of labour market and household statistics, said:

Today's figures continue to suggest a mixed picture for the labour market. The number of people in employment remains below pre-pandemic levels and, while the number of people neither working nor looking for a job is now falling, it remains well up on where it was before Covid struck. With demand for labour clearly still very high, unemployment fell again, employment rose and there was another record low for redundancies. Following recent increases in inflation, pay is now clearly falling in real terms both including and excluding bonuses. Excluding bonuses, real pay is now dropping faster than at any time since records began in 2001.

After taking inflation into account, average pay including bonuses fell by 0.9% in the year to March to May 2022.



After taking inflation into account, average pay including bonuses fell by 0.9% in the year to March to May 2022.

Excluding bonuses, it fell by 2.8% - the biggest fall since records began in 2001

UK workers flock back to jobs market

Good morning.

UK workers are flocking back to the labour market at the fastest pace since the pandemic began as the cost-of-living crisis takes its toll.

The outbreak of Covid sparked a surge in people leaving the workforce, sparking widespread labour shortages that have dogged the economy ever since.

But the number of economically inactive people decreased by 0.4 percentage points – or 144,000 between March and May – the biggest drop since the pandemic began. Employment surged by 296,000.

It comes as soaring inflation puts ever more pressure on household budgets, with real wages still falling at the fastest pace on record.

Adjusted for inflation, regular pay excluding bonuses dropped 2.8pc between March and May – the biggest decline since records began in 2001. With bonuses included, workers were still 0.9pc worse off.

Inflation currently stands at a 40-year high of 9.1pc and is due to push even higher when the latest data is released tomorrow, before peaking above 11pc later in the year.

