Workers at Frito-Lay held at gunpoint

Feb. 6—SOUTH WINDSOR — Cleaning crew members were held at gunpoint in an armed robbery at the Frito-Lay distribution center at 160 Nutmeg Road.

Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said that on Sunday at around 5:39 p.m., workers were forced to the ground by the robbers, who took their personal jewelry and cash.

No injuries were reported and the robbers fled the scene.

The South Windsor Police Department is actively investigating the incident, Cleverdon said.

