Workers find human remains at Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in DuPage County

Human remains were found by contractors at Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve near Darien on Friday afternoon, and authorities were working to find out if they are of a man reported missing in August 2020.

The body was found about 12:20 p.m. south of a campground for youth groups in an area of heavy brush and vegatation away from any trail, DuPage County Forest Preserve District police Chief David Pederson said.

The remains were not able to be identified immediately, and the DuPage County coroner’s office was notified.

Pederson said it didn’t seem like a natural cause of death but the coroner’s office will make the official determination.

Elmhurst police were also notified as there was a missing persons report from the department for Jacob Cefolia on Aug. 8, 2020. Cefolia’s vehicle was found parked outside Waterfall Glen in August of last year, but he was never found after a search that included multiple law enforcement agencies, volunteers and trained bloodhounds.

The Forest Preserve District is leading the death investigation.

sahmad@chicagotribune.com