Workers at a lab that processes 50,000 coronavirus tests a day have been hit by their own COVID-19 outbreak

Will Martin
coronavirus cases uk
Getty

  • Britain's busiest coronavirus testing lab has been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak of its own, according to a report from Sky News.

  • A number of workers at the Lighthouse Laboratory in Milton Keynes have contracted the virus in recent days, amid a push to process more tests.

  • Workers at the lab told Sky that during the push, corners were being cut on COVID-safe workplace protocols.

  • The government confirmed the existence of the outbreak, but denied that any guidelines on safety have been broken at the lab.

  • It is unclear how many workers at the lab have been infected.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The UK's biggest coronavirus test processing facility has been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak of its own, according to a Christmas Eve report from Sky News.

Sky reports that a number of workers at the Milton Keynes Lighthouse Laboratory - which has reportedly been asked to process 70,000 tests per day - have contracted the virus in recent days.

Staff on three of the four scientific teams at the lab, as well as administrative and warehouse staff have been infected, Sky says.

It is currently unclear how many people have been impacted by the outbreak.

The British government confirmed to Sky that the outbreak exists, but insisted that the lab has followed all protocols for staying COVID secure in the workplace.

"NHS Test and Trace continues to test record numbers of people and people can have confidence that if they have symptoms and need a test, they can get one," the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement to Sky.

"We are delivering an unprecedented volume of tests - more than 450,000 yesterday alone - and during periods of high demand our focus is ensuring that anyone with symptoms can get a test."

Workers at the laboratory, however, expressed concerns to Sky News that demands to process a higher volume of tests as the UK battles a rapidly-spreading outbreak of a new coronavirus variant have led to corners being cut. The report says that the center is being asked to process 70,000 tests per day, but is currently processing around 50,000.

One worker who asked for anonymity reportedly told the news site that: "Rules put in place to keep staff safe were being broken in order to meet targets." The government denied this suggestion when asked by Sky News.

The Milton Keynes' lab outbreak comes amid surging virus numbers in the UK, which is thought to be the epicenter of a new variant of coronavirus believed by scientists to be significantly easier to transmit person-to-person.

The outbreak has led to tighter restrictions across the UK, and for UK travellers attempting to go overseas, including a short-lived closure of the UK-France border, which has caused days of chaos.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Government report warns of potential violence and foreign interference during Georgia Senate runoffs

    With the Georgia Senate runoff races just two weeks away, the Department of Homeland Security is warning of the possibility of “ideologically motivated violence” and even a foreign influence campaign as voters prepare to go to the polls, according to a new internal report obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Manafort and Stone may be hauled back to court despite Trump pardon, says top Mueller prosecutor

    ‘You cannot be pardoned for future crimes,’ says Andrew Weissman

  • Judge delays execution of only woman on US death row

    A federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row, potentially setting up the Trump administration to schedule the execution after president-elect Joe Biden takes office. U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss also vacated an order from the director of the Bureau of Prisons that had set Lisa Montgomery’s execution date for Jan. 12. Montgomery had previously been scheduled to be put to death at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, this month, but Moss delayed the execution after her attorneys contracted coronavirus visiting their client and asked him to extend the amount of time to file a clemency petition.

  • No, China Did Not 'Expel' a US Warship from its Territory, Navy Says

    China called the McCain's movements "a serious violation" of its sovereignty and security.

  • Saddam's deadly legacy: 40 years after war with Iran, border area is still littered with landmines

    At first glance, the Mawat district of north-east Iraq is a rustic idyll, a belt of rolling hills lined with olive and fruit groves. But on closer inspection - as many visitors have learned the hard way - it is full of hidden dangers. What looks like a Middle Eastern Tuscany was once on the frontline of Iraq's eight-year war with Iran, where Saddam Hussein's army planted vast quantities of land mines. Lurking in its gulleys and orchards are countless Russian and Italian anti-personnel devices - all still lethal. Today, despite nearly 30 years of mine clearance work, more than half remain - a glaring reminder of the scale of the so-called "legacy mine" threat in former warzones. "We get a lot of requests from mayors and villagers around here to clear the area," says Jabar Fatih Mahmoud, 49, an Iraqi employee of the Mines Advisory Group, the British charity, as he showed The Telegraph around a minefield listed on his clearance map as 'Kalka Shenka 2C'. "But this region is also popular with picnickers, and not everyone knows the mines are here." The minefields in Mawat and the surrounding governorate of Sulaymaniyah are a grim example of how such weapons are used not just for military purposes, but to actively punish civilian populations.

  • Rand Paul Outlines $54 Billion in ‘Outlandish’ Government Waste in Annual Festivus Report

    Senator Rand Paul on Tuesday released his annual report outlining of billions of dollars in "truly outlandish" government waste.This year's "Festivus" waste report, a reference to the fictitious Seinfeld holiday's "airing of grievances," documented nearly $54,746,525,000 in money "totally wasted" by the government."Remember this the next time they tell you there’s 'nothing to cut,'" the Kentucky Republican wrote Wednesday in a Twitter thread highlighting parts of the report.Among Paul's instances of waste were several health studies, including more than $36 million spent on studying why stress makes hair turn gray, more than $1 million spent studying whether people will eat ground-up bugs, and more than $3 million spent interviewing San Franciscans about their edible cannabis use.As far as taxpayer dollars spent aiding other countries, $8.62 billion was spent in Afghanistan on counternarcotics efforts, more than $37 million was spent helping deal with truant Filipino youth, and more than $3 million was spent on sending Russians to American community colleges for a “gap year.”Among funds spent on the environment, energy, and scientific research, more than $1 million was spent walking lizards on a treadmill, nearly $200,000 was spent studying how people cooperate while playing e-sport video games, and more than $2 million on developing a wearable headset to track eating behaviors.The military had several particularly high expenditures this year that Paul listed as waste, including repurposing $1 billion in coronavirus response funds for unrelated acquisitions, more than $ 715 million in lost equipment designated for Syrians fighting ISIS, and $174 million on drones that were lost over Afghanistan.Other eyebrow-raising expenses included more than $4 million spent on spraying alcoholic rats with bobcat urine, more than $10 million spent on would-be coronavirus test tubes that turned up as used soda bottles, and nearly $6 million spent building three bicycle storage facilities at Washington, D.C. Metro stations.In 2020, "Congress spent as never before, doing so ostensibly without a care," the report reads. "Some of that is traceable to COVID-related spending, but a lot of it was not."

  • Christmas in Florida: Chilly forecast, falling iguanas

    With unexpectedly cold weather in the forecast and pandemic-related curfews in some places, Florida is about to have a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory, and it may involve falling iguanas. The National Weather Service earlier this week warned that South Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years. Morning lows on Saturday could drop into the low 30s and 40s degrees Fahrenheit, the weather service said.

  • Japan official, calling Taiwan 'red line,' urges Biden to 'be strong'

    A top Japanese defence official on Friday urged U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to "be strong" in supporting Taiwan in the face of an aggressive China, calling the island's safety a "red line." In an interview, Nakayama, Japan's deputy defence minister, urged Biden to take a similar line on Taiwan as outgoing President Donald Trump, who has significantly boosted military sales to the Chinese-claimed island and increased engagement.

  • Dog crushed to death by owner during confrontation with mugger

    A dog was crushed to death by its owner after she was knocked over during a confrontation with a mugger in an “unprovoked and unacceptable” attack. Norfolk Terrier, Rufus was crushed while the woman tried to pull the thief off her husband. The man, 56 and his 36 year old wife were walking their two dogs in Westminster, central London, when they were approached by a man pushing a bike along the footpath. The man, who wore a face covering and gloves, stopped the pair before pulling the watch off the man's arm, causing scratches to his forearm. The pair began to struggle and it was at this point that the wife tried to pull the mugger away during the attack at 4.15pm in Spanish Place on August 4.

  • Military on alert over Trump’s martial law threat: ‘The craziness is unprecedented’

    According to a new report, ranking officers have discussed what they would do if the president declared martial law. President Donald Trump has filed lawsuits after losing the 2020 presidential election and refuses to acknowledge the defeat. A new report claims military leaders have discussed their plan of action if POTUS were to declare martial law toward the last days of his term.

  • Aides fear what Trump will do next as his behavior proves to be erratic after the election

    With four weeks left in President Trump’s term, he is at perhaps his most unleashed — and, as events of the past few days have demonstrated, at the most unpredictable point in his presidency.

  • Israeli jets fly over Beirut, explosions reported in Syria

    Israeli jets flew very low over parts of Lebanon early Friday, terrifying residents on Christmas Eve, some of whom reported seeing missiles in the skies over Beirut. Minutes later, Syria's official news agency reported explosions in the central Syrian town of Masyaf. Other Syrian media said Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli attack near the town in the Hama province.

  • Navalny's ally faces charges for ringing doorbell of alleged intelligence agent

    Russian police have raided the home of a prominent opposition activist and hauled her in for questioning after the mother-in-law of an alleged intelligence agent pressed charges of trespassing. Lyubov Sobol, who led massive opposition protests in Moscow last year, is arguably the most prominent opposition figure remaining in Russia as Alexei Navalny is still in Germany, convalescing after a nearly fatal nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who spent several weeks in a coma after he fell suddenly ill on a plane in August, on Monday released an audio confession from Konstantin Kudryavtsev, one of the men allegedly behind the Novichok poisoning, following a sting operation in which he called the man up and posed as a senior intelligence official. Hours after the recording was released in a huge embarrassment for Russia’s embattled intelligence community, Ms Sobol, 33, showed up at the man’s home just outside Moscow and rang his doorbell. She was detained shortly after that but later released. Police in riot gear raided Ms Sobol’s home on Friday morning and hauled her in for questioning. Russia’s top investigative unit that typically deals with high-profile crimes said in a statement on Friday that it has launched a criminal inquiry into suspected trespassing after an elderly woman described as the agent’s mother-in-law pressed charges against the opposition activist. The investigators allege that Ms Sobol, who was allegedly wearing a uniform of a public health officer, and her associates forced their way into the woman’s flat. Ms Sobol insisted that she only rang the doorbell for Mr Kudryavtsev’s flat and that of his mother-in-law who lives next door. Mr Navalny on Friday described the criminal case as an act of revenge for exposing the alleged hapless agent and expressed dismay that Russian investigators never found grounds to open a criminal investigation into his poisoning. “(Police) broke down Sobol’s door and took her for questioning because she dared to ring the doorbell of Kudryavtsev,” he tweeted. “Such a panicky response once again confirms the authenticity of (my) conversation with Kudryavsev.” Ms Sobol, who was forced to give away her shoes to the investigators on Friday after she refused to give DNA samples, is currently listed as a witness in the inquiry. Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation published a public registry filing on Monday, showing that Mr Kudryavtsev purchased a flat with cash for roughly £70,000 about two months after his poisoning. Mr Navalny joked on Friday that the agent would have been awarded with a more impressive property than the cheap flat in the suburbs if he and his colleagues had succeeded in the operation to kill him. Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has repeatedly denied any involvement in Mr Navalny’s poisoning despite overwhelming evidence suggesting that the 44-year-old politician fell victim to a state-orchestrated attack. The Kremlin denies the very fact of the Novichok poisoning and insists that it has yet to see medical proof. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, on Friday dismissed Mr Navalny’s full medical report published in the Lancet earlier this week as insufficient. A well-researched investigation by independent investigative group Bellingcat released last week identified Russian intelligence agents, many of them with medical and chemistry backgrounds, who had been trailing Mr Navalny for days before he poisoned. Mr Kudryavtsev, one of the alleged agents, revealed to Mr Navalny in the released phone call that he was sent to Siberia to get rid of the traces of Novichok which would remain on his clothes after the poisoning.

  • Republicans defy leadership and sign up for Trump’s Electoral College challenge

    Number of representatives sign letter calling for hearings on election fraud

  • Commander threatens to target Turkish forces in Libya

    A Libyan commander who launched an offensive last year to capture the capital Tripoli from the U.N.-recognized rival government threatened Thursday to use force against Turkish troops if Ankara doesn't stop interfering in the war-stricken North African country. Khalifa Hifter's comments came in response to the Turkish parliament's decision to extend for 18 months a law that allows the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya. Turkey has also been accused of sending thousands of Syrian mercenaries to Libya.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers defend divorce plan

    Ghislaine Maxwell only discussed getting a divorce from her husband before her arrest to "protect" him from the "terrible consequences" of being publicly linked to her, according to new court documents. As Ms Maxwell seeks bail prosecutors have argued that the divorce discussions undermined her claim that her marriage to tech CEO Scott Borgerson was a strong reason for her to stay in the United States to face trial. In a newly filed claim, lawyers for Ms Maxwell said: "Prior to her arrest Ms Maxwell and her spouse had discussed the idea of getting a divorce as an additional way to create distance between Ms Maxwell and her spouse to protect him... from the terrible consequences of being associated with her." They argued there was later no reason to continue the idea of a divorce, which "neither of them wanted in the first place", and that the US government had offered "nothing but unsupported innuendo." They added that the suggestion was "particularly callous and belied by the facts".

  • South Dakota’s controversial governor wields flamethrower in Instagram post

    'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list,’ she wrote.

  • Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticised Palestine policy

    ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticised Israeli policy toward Palestinians as "unacceptable" and a "red line" for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides. The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.

  • Feral pigs flummox Puerto Rico, infiltrate communities

    Thousands of Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs are snorting and squealing their way across Puerto Rico in what many fear has become an unstoppable quest to eat and reproduce on an island struggling to stop them. It’s the latest non-native species to invade communities in Puerto Rico like iguanas and caimans did before them, although these are proving particularly hard to control and can't be killed for food because they carry so many diseases. Crews from Georgia, Alabama and Florida helped remove 500 pigs in four days last August, but the swine are so numerous and scattered that officials had to reconvene and come up with a new plan they launched several weeks ago, said Gustavo Olivieri, Caribbean district assistant supervisor for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

  • Ethiopia's army kills 42 in response to brutal massacre, officials say

    The Ethiopian army has killed 42 people it claims were responsible for massacring more than 100 civilians this week in the west of the country, officials said on Thursday. Eyewitnesses and officials said that at least 102 people were killed in a horrific ethnically fuelled pre-dawn massacre in the Metekel zone in the Benishangul-Gumuz early on Wednesday. The attackers reportedly set fields and homes ablaze, burning people alive as they slept. News of the massacre comes at a turbulent and dangerous moment in Africa’s second-most populous nation. Since early November the federal government and allied regional forces like Eritrea has been conducting a deadly military campaign in the northern Ethiopian province of Tigray to oust the powerful regional government there. The Tigray conflict has killed thousands and humanitarians estimate more than 1m people have been internally displaced in the northern region itself. The latest massacre in Benishangul-Gumuz is wholly separate from the conflict. But the conflict has been sucking up the government troops and resources, raising fears of a security vacuum elsewhere in regions prone to deadly ethnic violence. According to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, a government-affiliated body which first reported the massacre, no security forces were stationed in the area when the attack occurred. Separately from Tigray, prime minister Abiy Ahmed faces myriad challenges, including attempts to promote national unity in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups. Ethnic violence has been a significant problem since Mr Abiy was swept to power in 2018 on the back of widespread protests against the old ruling clique. Many fear the so-called ‘Balkanisation’ Ethiopia — break up of the country along ethnic lines. Contests over land and resources in Benishangul-Gumuz have spurred violence between ethnic groups, and this week’s massacre was just the latest gruesome atrocity in the region in recent months. Mr Abiy said he had sent a “joint force” to the area to “solve the problem.” “The Ethiopia Defence Force has destroyed 42 anti-peace forces who attacked civilians yesterday” in the Metekel zone, the regional government said in a statement on Thursday.