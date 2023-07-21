Workers at LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr seek to unionize to ensure company remains ‘thriving’

A screenshot shows the Grindr homepage. A supermajority of the roughly 100 eligible employees of the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr have signed representation cards seeking to unionize to ensure the company remains “thriving.” Screenshot taken from Grindr.com

July 20 (UPI) -- A supermajority of the roughly 100 eligible employees of the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr have signed union representation cards seeking to unionize to ensure the company remains "thriving."

Grindr United, the union, has formed with the Communications Workers of America, the workers said in a news release.

"We hope management recognizes the overwhelming support amongst workers for Grindr United and grants us voluntary recognition," said Quinn McGee, trust and safety product manager at Grindr.

The new union members work across departments at Grindr from cloud engineering to customer experience teams.

"By joining together in a union, workers are committed to ensuring that Grindr remains a safe, inclusive and thriving place for its users and workers alike," the union said in its statement.

Grindr United indicated the workers seek to maintain current benefits including remote work, "generous" paid time off and "excellent trans-inclusive healthcare."

The workers are seeking cost-of-living pay bumps to match inflation rates as well as gift matching and a professional development budget. The workers also hope to ensure layoff protections, clear severance protocols and pay transparency "to address wage disparities affecting marginalized communities."

"These demands aim to create a fair and inclusive work environment that values workers' contributions, protects the current vibrant LGBTQIIA+ culture within the company and upholds workers' rights," the news release reads.

"A protected union voice on the job will help the workers ensure that Grindr is investing in trusted safety features and partnering with global and local governments to protect the queer community from which the company benefits."

Erick Cortez, who has the title of "knowledge specialist" and is a member of the union, said he feels "honored to enjoy the incredible vibrant queer culture" that the company has built.

"Through our union we will preserve and expand the things we love about Grindr, like trans-inclusive healthcare and remote work options," Cortez said.

Grindr United noted there are 297 anti-LGBTQ bills currently introduced in the United States and that the community "finds itself under attack." They also did so partly because of the chief executive George Arison's prior backing of anti-LGBTQ politicians such as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

A spokesperson for the company told The Advocate in an email that the company respects employees' rights and point of view and "will continue to work together to make Grindr a great place to work for all."