Workers lose ground as inflation becomes more entrenched
CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports from Los Angeles on fears that inflation may be much more entrenched and sticky than previously thought.
CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports from Los Angeles on fears that inflation may be much more entrenched and sticky than previously thought.
While much of the media attention on Social Security focuses on its fiscal health, little is paid to how well it's serving seniors. Understand that Social Security works by taking in taxes from working people and using them to pay beneficiaries their due.
There are different loan products you can turn to when a need to borrow money arises. This means that if you sign a loan at 6%, that 6% interest rate will apply to your debt until it's paid off. Credit cards, for example, tend to charge variable interest rates.
The couple, who met on the set of 'Green Lantern,' share three daughters.
Here are some postgame grades from Missouri's 34-17 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday afternoon.
New offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was not a happy camper despite the Wildcats’ 31-0 win over Youngstown State.
Expectations of how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise rates in its fight against inflation hit a fresh high this week, exacerbating pressures on stocks and bonds. As investors await another jumbo rate increase from the U.S. central bank at its Sept. 20-21 meeting, higher-than-expected inflation numbers have ramped up bets on the so-called terminal rate, which now stand at 4.45%, Refinitiv data showed. That is more than 200 basis points higher than the current benchmark overnight interest rate and compares with a projected peak of about 3.7% just a month ago.
Queen Camilla's remarks on the late Queen were featured as part of a tribute package for the BBC
Keeping track of all the flowers placed on the queen's casket.
“I think we did the right thing at the right time,” he said.
When your hard-earned money is on the line, it's easy to overcomplicate an investment decision. The energy industry has been home to high-yield dividend stocks for years and the current imbalance of global oil and gas supply paired with rising demand and years of underinvestment adds a layer of reliability not seen in the energy industry for some time. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stand out as three particularly attractive oil and gas companies to consider now.
It's already gotten way more expensive to hold credit card debt, get a mortgage, or pay off a car loan. The Fed is about to ramp that up even more.
With stock prices sliding, dividend yields are rising, enabling investors to generate more income from new investments.
The priciest beer offered at a pro football game is more than twice as expensive as the cheapest ones.
A New York City man is under arrest after chasing McDonald's customers around the store with an ax and destroying property during a fight with three other people.
Turning 60 years old is a milestone in numerous ways, not least because you have reached the decade when most people retire. If you're like most Americans, you will retire at around age 64. See: The 6...
It reminds me of something Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett once said. To restate Buffett's point, almost all investors look like geniuses in a bull market because stocks are going up everywhere -- just buy something.
Anthony Hernandez took another step forward in his goal to show he's "the best in the world" at UFC Fight Night 210.
A man who pleaded guilty to human trafficking and promoting prostitution is scheduled to be sentenced today. Investigators say Curtis Coleman trafficked several victims around the state - three of them were minors.
Prince William and Prince Harry have joined their cousins in standing vigil for their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in London’s Westminster Hall. The Queen’s eldest grandchild is Peter Phillips, aged 44. Viscount Severn is the youngest at 14 years of age. This is the first time the grandchildren of a monarch have ever stood […]
Rising grocery prices are hurting lower-income households, says Scott Brave, lead consumer-spending economist at Morning Consult.