Workers find man’s body at Georgia construction site. Police need help identifying him

A man’s identity remains a mystery after his body was found at an Atlanta-area construction site last month, police in Georgia say.

On Sept. 13, Gwinnett County officials released a sketch in hopes someone may recognize him.

A construction crew came across the remains Aug. 7 at a work site in unincorporated Norcross, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. Officers responded to a 911 call about “suspicious activity” in the area and found the body near a pile of dirt, per an incident report.

It’s not clear how long the man was there and his cause of death is under investigation, police said in a news release.

Investigators said the victim was a Latino male between 20 and 50 years old, 5’2” to 5’6” in height and between 130 and 150 pounds. He had multiple tattoos, including a rosary with a cross on his left forearm and a pair of nautical stars and the name “Maria” with wings on the right, according to police.

He was found wearing jeans, a gray Gap tank top, red, white and blue pajama pants, a metal beaded necklace, a tan Nike brand hoodie and white socks with a lime green stripe, police said in the release.

The county medical examiner’s office took the body to the morgue for an autopsy and the results are pending, authorities say.

Police didn’t release additional details.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office at 678-442-3160.

Norcross is about 20 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

