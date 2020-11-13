Workers at Montreal-based video-game studio Ubisoft were forced to flee to the roof in a potential hostage situation that turned out to be a hoax

Ubisoft's main office in Montreal, Quebec. Eric Thomas/AFP via Getty Images

Police responded to the video-game studio Ubisoft in Montreal on Friday afternoon, Le Journal de Montreal reported. Reports had described it as a potential hostage situation, but it turned out to be a hoax.

Police officers surrounded the building on Saint-Laurent Boulevard in the Mile End neighborhood. A live news feed showed employees on the roof.

A representative of the Montreal police service told Business Insider that a "police operation" was going on but didn't say whether it was a hostage situation.

Employees on the roof could be seen barricading the door, and employees in the building were reportedly barricaded in conference rooms.

By late Friday afternoon, the police had evacuated the building safely. "No threat has been identified for now," the police service said.

Employees at the video-game studio Ubisoft in Montreal, Quebec, were ushered to the roof as police officers surrounded the building on Friday afternoon amid reports of a potential hostage situation. But it turned out to be a hoax.

A video feed from Le Journal de Montreal showed the scene as it unfolded at Ubisoft Montreal, on Saint-Laurent Boulevard in the Mile End neighborhood.

Montreal's police service told Business Insider that a "police operation" was taking place. It did not say whether it was a hostage situation.

The police service said that officers were responding to a 911 call and that no injuries had been reported. It said "specialized" officers were "inspecting the premises."

An armored police truck was seen pulling up to the building, and employees on the roof could be seen barricading the door. Inside the building, employees were reportedly barricading themselves inside conference rooms.

By late Friday afternoon, the police had safely evacuated employees and deemed the call that sparked the investigation a hoax. "No threat has been identified for now," the police service said. "We are currently evacuating the building."

Ubisoft Montreal, the main development studio of the French game publisher Ubisoft, is responsible for major franchises like "Assassin's Creed," "Far Cry," and "Watch Dogs."

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the office had hundreds of employees. But as many people have been working from home, fewer workers were in the studio on Friday afternoon.

A Ubisoft representative told Business Insider, "We are aware of the situation and working with local authorities."

