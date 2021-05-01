Workers protest Indonesia's labor law in May Day rallies

  • A worker wearing mask as a precaution against coronavirus outbreak, raises his fist as he shouts slogans during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday curtailed by strict limits on public gatherings to express anger at a new law they say could harm labor rights and welfare. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Indonesian workers shout slogan during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday curtailed by strict limits on public gatherings to express anger at a new law they say could harm labor rights and welfare. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Workers stand near mock graves representing the deaths of labor rights during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday curtailed by strict limits on public gatherings to express anger at a new law they say could harm labor rights and welfare. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Indonesian workers stand spaced apart as a precaution against coronavirus outbreak, while holding mock sword and scales to symbolize justice during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday curtailed by strict limits on public gatherings to express anger at a new law they say could harm labor rights and welfare. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
1 / 4

Indonesia Asia Labor Day

A worker wearing mask as a precaution against coronavirus outbreak, raises his fist as he shouts slogans during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday curtailed by strict limits on public gatherings to express anger at a new law they say could harm labor rights and welfare. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
NINIEK KARMINI and ANDI JATMIKO
·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday with significantly less attended marches due to coronavirus restrictions but thousands still vented their anger at a new law they say harms their rights and welfare.

About 50,000 workers from 3,000 companies and factories were expected to take part in traditional May Day marches in 200 cities and districts in Southeast Asia's largest economy, said Said Iqbal, the president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions.

However, most rallies are held outside factories or company compounds with strict health protocols, Iqbal said.

In the Philippine capital, where a monthlong coronavirus lockdown has been extended by two weeks amid an alarming surge, police prevented hundreds of workers belonging to left-wing groups from holding a Labor Day rally at a public plaza, protest leader Renato Reyes said.

Authorities in the capital, Jakarta, the epicenter of the national epidemic, have warned labor groups to adhere to social distancing and other measures, which will significantly reduce crowds, said Jakarta Police spokesperson Yusri Yunus.

“We will strictly take action against those who violate health protocols during the May Day mass rally,” Yunus said, adding that more than 6,300 police personnel have been deployed to secure the capital.

Enraged over the new Job Creation Law, several hundred workers gathered near the national monument, waving colorful flags of labor groups and banners with demands. Others laid tomb effigies on the street to symbolize their hopeless and uncertain future under the new law.

“The Job Creation Law has incredibly buried our hope of a better future,” said Riden Hatam Aziz, one of the organizers.

They later marched to the Constitutional Court and near the presidential palace compound to demand the repeal of the legislation.

The demonstrators say the law will hurt workers by reducing severance pay, removing restrictions on manual labor by foreign workers, increasing the use of outsourcing, and converting monthly salaries to hourly wages.

President Joko Widodo signed the law in November despite days of protests in many Indonesian cities that turned violent weeks earlier.

The act amended 77 previous laws and was intended to improve bureaucratic efficiency as part of efforts by Widodo’s administration to attract more investment.

The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions and dozens of other organizations have filed a legal challenge against the Job Creation Law with the Constitutional Court.

“The difficult situation could lead to more strikes and protests this year,” Iqbal said.

Television reports showed hundreds of workers rallying in several other cities, including Makassar. They shouted demands for a raise in minimum wage and relaxed outsourcing rules.

In Manila, protesters gathered briefly at a busy Manila boulevard, demanding pandemic cash aid, wage subsidies and COVID-19 vaccines amid rising unemployment and hunger. Some opted to stage protest motorcades to avoid infections.

“Workers were largely left to fend for themselves while being locked down,” labor leader Josua Mata said. When workers protest the government’s mishandling of the pandemic that led to a massive loss of jobs and income, authorities suppress their basic right, Mata said.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III separately led a ceremony in Manila, where about 5,000 workers got their jabs for COVID-19.

____

Associated Press writers Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • The Army Wants to Give Its Robots Living Muscle Tissue

    It's exactly as weird as it sounds.

  • The Idaho Way: Sexual misconduct hearing marks a sad, cruel day for Idaho Legislature

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the Opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • Biden's corporate tax plan takes aim at income inequality

    From John Kennedy to Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump, American presidents have taken aim at corporate America's tax-avoidance schemes before — and mostly missed. Now, President Joe Biden is training the government’s sights again on the loopholes, shelters and international havens that have long allowed multinational companies to dodge taxes in ways that ordinary households cannot. The idea is twofold: First, to help pay for Biden's trillions in proposed spending — for everything from roads and bridges and green energy to internet access, job training, preschool and sick leave.

  • Fact check: Biden's speech had an estimated 26.9 million viewers

    The president’s first address to Congress had 26.9 million viewers, not 11.6 million as claimed in a social media post.

  • Polar bear and grizzly bear hybrids, known as 'pizzly bears,' could become more common because of the climate crisis

    Also known as grolar bears, the hybrids usually share some characteristic of both species, which only diverged 500,000 to 600,000 years ago.

  • Coronavirus latest news: NHS suspends recruitment of Indian medics amid deadly crisis

    Overseas holidays get green light from May 17 Isolation rules eased for care home residents Travel traffic light system: what is it and how will it work? Inside India's ‘war room’ connecting Covid sick with medicine Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial NHS recruitment from India has been suspended amid concern over doctors and nurses leaving when they are most needed during India's devastating Covid-19 crisis. The Government is expected to introduce the pause on arrivals of clinicians from India who have been recruited to join NHS trusts but have not yet travelled. It comes as India continues to be engulfed by a Covid wave, with hundreds of thousands of people infected by coronavirus each day. Anger is growing across the country and critics have accused the Indian government of abdicating responsibility, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed #superspreaderModi on social media. No 10 is said to have been in contact with the Indian government to oversee the arrival of aid including ventilators and oxygen supplies, both of which are dwindling in supply. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Lakers star LeBron James returns from injury against Kings

    Lakers star LeBron James, who has missed 20 games because of a sprained right ankle, played in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

  • The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Stowaway' to 'Thunder Force'

    Netflix's new sci-fi movie, "Stowaway" starring Anna Kendrick, was the streaming giant's most popular film this week.

  • Dr. Fauci: Be sure to get 2nd dose of vaccines

    About 8% of Americans who have received one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have not returned for their second shot. Dr. Antony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says important protections come from a second shot. (April 30)

  • Next major war will be 'very different,' U.S. defense secretary says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday in his first significant policy speech. Austin called for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to "understand faster, decide faster and act faster." Critics say withdrawing from Afghanistan will not end the Asian country's internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism or make experience from 20 years of counter-insurgency warfare irrelevant, as militant organizations like Islamic State spread around the world.

  • Manchin pans DC statehood bill in another break with Dems

    A long-shot bid to pass legislation that would make the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state got a little longer on Friday. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said that he opposes unilateral action by Congress to make the nation’s capital a state and that he believes it needs to be done through a constitutional amendment.

  • Prosecutor probed over Capitol riot interview leaves post

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department and can no longer be subject to any potential disciplinary action for the interview. Michael Sherwin is no longer an employee at the Department of Justice, agency spokesman Joshua Stueve said. Sherwin, who until recently was leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, suggested during the interview that some of the rioters could face rarely used sedition charges, something he had suggested previously in several news conferences.

  • Former NFL player and Super Bowl champion drowns at pro fishing tournament in Texas

    A former NFL player who won a Super Bowl with Joe Namath drowned at a fishing tournament in Texas.

  • Fact check: Fatality rate among fully vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 misleading, experts say

    An Instagram post claims COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people is significantly higher compared to unvaccinated people. This is false.

  • Newsmax settles a defamation lawsuit from a Dominion executive at the center of election conspiracy theories and issues an apology

    Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer went into hiding because of death threats following conspiracy theories that he rigged the election.

  • Texas voters head back to polls after congressman's death

    The widow of a Texas congressman who died after contracting COVID-19 carried Donald Trump's endorsement into a special election Saturday, while Democrats and GOP critics of the former president hoped voters would instead send a surprising message to the rest of the U.S. The race has drawn only modest attention beyond Texas' 6th Congressional District, which includes the booming corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth. Trump waited until just days before the election to endorse Susan Wright, a GOP activist and widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • Beijing's campaign to rein in Tesla has begun, now experts say it has a limited time to sell cars before it gets canceled

    It's clear from state media that Beijing is trying to slow Tesla's growth to boost domestic rivals. Too bad Tesla desperately needs China's market.

  • 5 people accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her pets have been arrested, LAPD says

    Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen and her dog walker was shot and injured in Los Angeles in February.

  • Amal Clooney files lawsuit against senior IS enslaver in pursuit of elusive justice for Yazidis

    Amal Clooney has launched a lawsuit on behalf of five Yazidi women against the most senior female member of the Islamic State in a bid to get justice that has so far eluded the minority. The women were raped and enslaved by IS fighters after being captured from the Yazidis' homeland in northern Iraq in 2014. The civil suit, the first case of its kind in the US, was filed this week at the US District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia against Nisreen Assad Ibrahim Bahar, also known as “Umm Sayyaf”, who is accused of holding the five woman as slaves in her home in Syria. Umm Sayyaf was captured in 2015 by US Delta Force soldiers on the mission where they killed her husband, top IS financier Abu Sayyaf, and is currently being held by Kurdish authorities in Iraq.

  • U.S. Supreme Court hands victory to immigrants facing deportation

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday offered new hope to thousands of long-term immigrants seeking to avoid deportation in a ruling that faulted the federal government for improperly notifying a man who came to the United States illegally from Guatemala to appear for a removal hearing. The justices, in a 6-3 decision that divided the high court's conservative bloc, overturned a lower court's decision that had prevented Agusto Niz-Chavez from pursuing his request to cancel the attempted expulsion based on the length of time he had lived in the United States. The justices decided that federal immigration law requires authorities to include all relevant details for a notice to appear for a hearing in one document rather than sending the information across multiple documents.