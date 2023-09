TechCrunch

It's been a long time coming but TikTok has finally been found in breach of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in relation to its handling of children's data. It has also been ordered to bring its offending data processing into compliance within three months. In all TikTok has been found to have violated the following eight articles of the GDPR: 5(1)(a); 5(1)(c); 5(1)(f); 24(1); 25(1); 25(2); 12(1); and 13(1)(e) -- aka breaches of lawfulness, fairness and transparency of data processing; data minimization; data security; responsibility of the controller; data protection by design and default; and the rights of the data subject (including minors) to receive clear communications about data processing; and to receive information on recipients of their personal data.