As workers strike, UK public sector pay hits 19-year low in real terms

British rail workers strike over pay and terms in London
Andy Bruce
·2 min read

By Andy Bruce

LONDON (Reuters) - Average pay for British public sector workers fell to a 19-year low in October, after adjusting for inflation, according to official data on Tuesday that underscored why so many are going on strike.

Workers in both the public and private sectors have walked out in recent months. Rail workers, teachers, postal staff and criminal defence lawyers have all complained that their pay has not kept up with inflation, which hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.

While some smaller, mostly private sector disputes have been resolved, the government has so far refused to budge on public sector pay and is instead looking to tighten laws to make it harder for workers in key sectors to strike.

At first glance, public sector pay is rising and reached an average of 607 pounds ($754) a week before tax in October.

But adjusted for consumer price inflation, this is no higher than the 364 pounds a week the average public sector worker earned in October 2003 and is 6% lower in real terms than in October 2021.

(GRAPHIC-UK public sector pay falls to 19-year low, adjusted for inflation: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/zdpxddrxlpx/Pasted%20image%201670941032822.png)

Average weekly pay in the private sector - where workers typically have lower formal qualifications and also have less generous pension arrangements - was 628 pounds a week in October, 4% less than a year ago in real terms.

"Is it any wonder there is industrial unrest in the public sector?" former Bank of England rate-setter Andrew Sentance, now a senior adviser at Cambridge Econometrics, commented on social media following Tuesday's wages data.

The government says the pay rises being demanded are unaffordable and that raising pay to match inflation would only prolong the problem.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated on Tuesday his view that companies would be "sensible" to target pay rises on those at the bottom end of pay scales.

The ONS said 417,000 working days were lost to strikes in October, the highest since November 2011 when just under one million days were lost due to public sector workers walking out in a row over pension reforms.

More than 40,000 railway workers began their latest round of walkouts on Tuesday in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, causing widespread disruption to Britain's transport network.

Strikes are due to take place nearly every day in December, with nurses set to walk out on Thursday for the first time in their union's history.

($1 = 0.8051 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Millions face £250 monthly mortgage rise next year

    The average monthly mortgage bill will go up from £750 to £1,000, the Bank of England says.

  • Match Right Matchmaking Hosts First Annual Orange County Holiday Meetup

    Southern California's premiere matchmaking service, Match Right Matchmaking, hosted its first annual meetup at its Irvine, CA offices. Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Match Right MatchMaking has been connecting high quality, marriage minded singles in Southern California and around the world since the company started. Last weekend, the company stepped it up a notch by hosting its first annual Orange County Holiday Meetup, hosted by the company's CEO and sales team

  • Avalanche’s Core Wallet Goes Mobile With Android Launch

    With the release of a mobile version, Ava Labs’ Core Wallet is taking an important step towards creating an interconnected Web3 experience.

  • Eli Lilly 2023 profit view disappoints on higher costs, strong dollar

    Analysts have said that the drugmaker is spending heavily on research and development ahead of presenting data for its keenly watched donanemab drug for Alzheimer's disease as well as its regulatory submission for tirzepatide in obesity. It is now eyeing four approvals next year, including for donanemab and for the additional use of tirzepatide in obesity, both of which could tap into potential multi-billion-dollar markets. Lilly projected revenue between $30.3 billion and $30.8 billion for 2023, higher than market estimates of $30.12 billion, with the company anticipating an increase in sales of its key drugs.

  • USA-EU data transfer pact nears, EU says safeguards strong enough

    The European Union on Tuesday took a step closer to sealing a data transfer pact with the United States as it issued a draft decision saying that U.S. safeguards against American intelligence activities are strong enough to address EU concerns. Both sides clinched a preliminary deal in March, cheering thousands of companies which found themselves in a legal morass after Europe's top court struck down a previous data transfer accord in 2020 on concerns about U.S. intelligence agencies accessing Europeans' data. U.S. President Joe Biden followed up in October with an executive order setting out new safeguards on the activities of U.S. intelligence gathering and creating a two-step system of redress, first to an intelligence agency watchdog then to a court with independent judges.

  • Binance Hit by Crypto Outflows as FTX’s Fall Shakes Exchanges

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd., the dominant cryptocurrency exchange, has been hit by large outflows as traders move to take custody of their tokens amid revelations that rival FTX may have misused customer funds before its November implosion. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cas

  • Lions crash some top 10s, swiftly rising around all NFL power polls for Week 15

    The Detroit Lions move into the top 10 at a couple of prominent NFL power polls for Week 15 and are rising up in all the others

  • 10 Best Immunology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best immunology stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more immunology stocks, go directly to 5 Best Immunology Stocks to Invest In. Immunology is the study of the immune system of higher organisms in relation to disease. To be more precise, immunology is the […]

  • National reactions: Bills bring back Cole Beasley in ‘plot twist’

    National reactions: #Bills bring back Cole Beasley in 'plot twist'

  • Twitter reportedly disbands trust and safety council

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss reports that Twitter’s safety council has disbanded ahead of a meeting, as well as the return of Twitter Blue.

  • Rail strikes ‘will force families to hold virtual Christmas’

    Strikes are set to force families to hold a “virtual Christmas”, the Transport Secretary has said.

  • Britain braces for winter of strike action as nurses walk out

    British nurses will go on strike this week, hitting already stretched hospitals and cranking up pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to quell the biggest wave of industrial action to hit the country in decades. But the government has so far refused to budge on pay and is instead looking to tighten laws to stop some strikes, meaning there is no end in sight for what has been dubbed a new "winter of discontent" in reference to the industrial battles that gripped Britain in 1978-79. "There's the potential for them to stretch out and (for striking workers to) dig themselves in and then that could really be something that we haven't seen for quite a long time," she said.

  • Travel Warning: U.K. Airport Workers Plan Strike During The Holidays

    The United Kingdom is warning tourists of potential strikes by airport workers for the holidays

  • UK labor unrest deepens as rail strike begins

    STORY: UK railways are the latest victim of mounting labor unrest in the country. They were facing major disruption on Tuesday (December 13) as thousands of rail workers started a series of strikes in the run up to ChristmasThat is after union RMT failed to find an agreement with train operators over staff pay.Official data out the same day showed October marked the highest number strike days in the UK for more than a decade. In all, 417,000 work days were lost to labor disputes. That is the highest since November 2011, when just under a million days were lost after public sector workers walked out in a dispute over pension reforms.Employees across a range of sectors have gone on strike in recent months, from rail workers to teachers, postal staff and lawyers,The common factor is a struggle with the cost-of-living crisis and double digit inflation.So far, the government has refused to budge on public sector pay, and is instead looking to tighten laws to stop some strikes.Walkouts are due to take place nearly every day in December, starting with the 48-hour rail stoppage.Nurses are due to strike on Thursday (December 15) for the first time in their union's history.Union estimates forecast more than 1 million working days will be lost in December, making it the worst month for disruption since July 1989.

  • Patients will face 'serious disruption' even with military stepping in, says No10

    Patients will face "serious disruption" on NHS strike days this winter even with members of the military stepping in to prop up services, Downing Street has said.

  • Strike: Troubled Blood review – This drama should be cherished. It’s the BBC at its best

    5/5 Tom Burke is back as the hard-drinking detective, with Holliday Grainger as his resourceful sidekick

  • Taxis could be used as makeshift ambulances in paramedics’ strike

    Taxis could be used as makeshift ambulances during strikes by paramedics, under plans being considered by ministers.

  • Strike support threshold could be raised to 50pc in crackdown on union power

    Nurses, teachers and train drivers could be banned from striking unless half of all members of their unions vote for the move, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • Factbox-Pay increases reached by UK workers following strike action

    Britain has faced industrial action across a range of industries over the last few months as workers struggling with double-digit inflation resort to walk outs to demand better pay and working conditions. While the threat of widespread industrial unrest in the run up to Christmas and into January remains as some of the biggest disputes, including those involving railway workers and nurses, are ongoing, pay agreements have been reached in some areas.

  • Ambulance workers may ignore cardiac arrests amid strikes, union boss warns

    Striking ambulance staff may become so frustrated with the government that they do not even respond to critical calls.