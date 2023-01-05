Workers sue Eau Claire hotel, accuse owner of not paying overtime rates

Jan. 5—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire hotel the city has been trying to shut down for two years is facing a lawsuit from employees who claim they were not paid overtime wages.

Amanda Head, a Minnesota woman who had worked for the Regency Inn & Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, filed a civil suit against the hotel's owner in September in the U.S. District Court in Western Wisconsin.

The lawsuit alleges that Hiteshbhai Patel and his company Vidhi Hospitality is violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying time-and-a-half to employees for overtime work.

"Defendants employ individuals residing at their hotel but either do not pay them overtime premiums for any hours worked over forty per workweek, or they simply do not pay them at all," the lawsuit states.

Texas attorney Douglas Welmaker, who exclusively handles overtime wage cases, is representing Head and a second hotel worker who joined the suit, Becky Christiansen.

Head's civil complaint indicates that work the employees did included answering phones and housekeeping.

Patel's attorney, Josh Johanningmeier of Wisconsin-based law firm Godfrey & Kahn, responded to the employees' suit in a filing with the court on Tuesday.

In that filing, Patel admits that Head did consistently work over 40 hours a week while employed at the hotel and was only paid at her regularly hourly rate for that, not getting overtime pay.

Patel denies that workers were not paid for labor and made note that some employees got boarding at the hotel as part of their compensation.

Patel's filing states his business does comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act and is requesting the court to dismiss the case.

The employees are seeking payment for hours they worked but were not paid and overtime pay for when they went over 40 hours in a week. A specific dollar amount is not listed in the complaint filed during fall. The employees are also asking that their attorney's fees and court costs be paid by the hotel if their lawsuit succeeds.

The case is next scheduled for a preliminary pretrial conference with Judge Stephen L. Crocker on Jan. 31.

The overtime lawsuit makes note of the business' reputation in Eau Claire, referring to it as "a hotel that is notorious in Eau Claire as being, among other things, a public nuisance," attorney Welmaker wrote.

Since December 2020, the city government has been seeking the closure or sale of the property through a civil lawsuit against Vidhi Hospitality in Eau Claire County Court.

"For us the purpose of the lawsuit is to abate the chronic nuisance from the high volume of crime and disorder," Deputy City Attorney Douglas Hoffer said.

The city brought the lawsuit due to the disproportionately high amount of police calls to the Regency Inn & Suites when compared to other hotels in Eau Claire.

While the case has been simmering for just over two years, it is now scheduled for a court trial in June.

"As of right now it's still on the trial calendar," Hoffer said.

Should the city prevail at trial, it has requested the court to consider several potential options. Topping the list is closure of the property and compelling its sale, but the city's lawsuit also mentions large fines against the owner or appointing a receiver to run the business.

Hoffer filed an amended civil complaint in October accompanied by multiple affidavits, police data and accounts of specific incidents to back up the city's assertion that the hotel is an ongoing public nuisance.

"The serious drug and crime related problems at the Regency hotel have continued even after this lawsuit was filed," he wrote.

Police calls in the past two years to the hotel included sex crimes, drug arrests, child neglect, fights and a stabbing.

One instance highlighted in the complaint was an encounter in March that police had with a man hired to work security at the hotel. A police officer found the man passed out in a hotel truck with a realistic-looking BB gun in his lap. The man, who was not supposed to be at hotel as a condition of bond in pending felony cases, was found with methamphetamine in his possession, according to police.

Hoffer pinned the blame for the volume of crime documented at the property on Patel's ownership.

"The high volume of illegal activity taking place at this property is not a matter of bad luck, but rather is the result of passive ownership which has valued the profits it can make turning a blind eye on illegal activity over being a responsible business owner," Hoffer wrote.

Patel's attorney for this case, Timothy O'Brien from the Eau Claire office of law firm Bakke Norman, filed a response in November denying the hotel owner's legal responsibility for illegal actions that people have engaged at the property.

"The actions complaint of are the result of actions by third parties over which the defendants have no control," O'Brien wrote.

In September 2021, the city had approved a developer's plan to convert the hotel into an apartment complex, but that proposal has not come to fruition.