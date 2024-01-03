Workers in their teens and early 20s are more likely to get hurt than older employees

In my research about the unique occupational safety hazards young workers face, I've identified three common causes of this susceptibility to injury: their lack of experience, developing bodies and brains, and reluctance to speak up. Work is more dangerous for young people because they've simply had less time to become aware of many common workplace hazards than their older co-workers. This can make some tasks riskier before that point for the 55% of individuals between the ages of 16 and 24 who work.

