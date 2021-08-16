Workers try to flee Vietnam's biggest city as coronavirus crisis worsens

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers in protective suits stand outside a quarantined building amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Hanoi
·2 min read

HANOI (Reuters) - Thousands of jobless workers in Vietnam's biggest city are trying to flee to their hometowns, many on motorcycles piled high with belongings, following an extension of restrictions in the epicentre of the country's worst coronavirus outbreak yet.

But authorities are anxious to prevent them leaving Ho Chi Minh City and potentially spreading the virus to other parts of the country. Waves of motorbikes could be seen being halted at roadblocks around the city since Sunday.

Television footage from nearby industrialised provinces showed factory workers on Monday dressed head-to-toe in protective clothing and rushing to board trains and buses in a similar attempt to flee the most affected areas.

Authorities with loudspeakers appealed to people to maintain social distancing and return to their homes amid a cacophony of horns and shouting as people tried desperately to leave.

Ho Chi Minh City accounts for most of the 6,141 coronavirus deaths and more than 283,000 infections in Vietnam, about a third of which is now under lockdowns. The city of 9 million people is seeing on average 241 deaths every day.

Many people are struggling to make ends meet after losing jobs due to coronavirus-related suspensions of factory operations. The government has announced assistance packages.

"This is not my first attempt. I tried to leave the city weeks ago but was ordered to return to my place," said Nguyen Van Hoan, who was heading to the central province of Ha Tinh, about 1,200 km (746 miles) away by road.

Hoan lost his job two months ago. On the back of his motorbike he had piled a suitcase, a supply of instant noodles, water and spare petrol.

"Many people in my neighbourhood have died. If I stay, I'll die either from hunger and stress or from the virus," Hoan told Reuters by phone, adding he had not received any state help.

Healthcare facilities are also overwhelmed, with hospitals overrun and shortages of staff. The government has ordered medical facilities not to turn away patients.

(Editing by Martin Petty and Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As Delta spreads, some travelers double up on COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

    Alison Toni felt lucky to get Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in Chile earlier this year. Toni, an American living in Chile, was visiting her parents in Minneapolis in April when she got her first Pfizer shot at a CVS pharmacy. Toni is among the group of people coming from abroad who have been vaccinated a second time, or plan to do so, in the United States.

  • Colorado governor says more people should get COVID-19 vaccine booster

    Gov. Jared Polis is suggesting that large numbers of people should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot — even though federal regulators and Colorado public health officials say it's not needed.In public remarks earlier this month, the Democratic governor noted that some people are getting a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine by using fake names or addresses. He says he meant it as a tip. "That's a hint to people that they can do that," Polis told Axios Denver in an exclusive in

  • Detainee says China has secret jail in Dubai, holds Uyghurs

    A young Chinese woman says she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uyghurs, in what may be the first evidence that China is operating a so-called “black site” beyond its borders. The woman, 26-year-old Wu Huan, was on the run to avoid extradition back to China because her fiancé was considered a Chinese dissident. Wu told The Associated Press she was abducted from a hotel in Dubai and detained by Chinese officials at a villa converted into a jail, where she saw or heard two other prisoners, both Uyghurs.

  • Indianapolis’ murder numbers higher than Chicago

    For the first time in history, Indianapolis appears to have surpassed Chicago as the most violent city in the Midwest.

  • The Texas Covid crisis worsens – why is the governor resisting masks?

    Greg Abbott is turning to out-of-state medics to help – but has expressly prohibited Texans from requiring masks or vaccines A restaurant cook at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos in Houston in May. Private businesses can tell customers to wear masks, but unlike earlier this year, they have no statewide mandate to back them up. Photograph: Mark Felix/AFP/AFP via Getty Images On Tuesday afternoon, a steady stream of customers flowed into Austin’s famed music store, Waterloo Records. Aisle after aisle, ever

  • Barcelona's president says club's debt now at $1.6 billion

    Barcelona’s president presented a grim picture of the club’s financial situation on Monday, saying its debt had risen to 1.35 billion euros ($1.6 billion). Joan Laporta blamed the previous administration of Josep Bartomeu for the club’s “dramatic” situation that ultimately led to Lionel Messi’s departure. Laporta accused Bartomeu of countless “lies” and said he and his board of directors must be held accountable.

  • The US Navy's top admiral admits they crammed too much new tech onto their new aircraft carrier

    "We had 23 new technologies on that ship, which quite frankly increased the risk … right from the get-go." Adm. Michael Gilday said in July.

  • Audi concept car can change shape at the press of a button

    Luxury cars of the future will give you the choice: Drive or sit back and let the car do the driving. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Audi introduced this fascinating concept car last weekend at Monterey Car Week at Pebble Beach.The skysphere — spelled with a lowercase "s" — is an electric roadster that transforms into a self-driving vehicle at the push of a button. In Sport mode, it's an exhilarating sports car — with rear-wheel steer

  • Three dead and two wounded following San Antonio bar shooting

    Three people are dead and two others critically wounded following an early Sunday shooting at a San Antonio, Texas, sports bar, police said.

  • Ex-Khmer Rouge official appeals genocide verdict in Cambodia

    The last living leader from the inner circle of Cambodia's brutal Khmer Rouge regime launched his courtroom appeal Monday, seeking to convince a long-running international tribunal to overturn his conviction on genocide charges. Khieu Samphan, 90, was the former head of state for the Khmer Rouge, the radical communist regime that ruled Cambodia with an iron fist from 1975 to 1979 and was responsible for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people.

  • Iran says U.S. "failure" in Afghanistan a chance for durable peace

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday the United States' "military failure" in Afghanistan offered an opportunity to establish lasting peace in the country. Taliban insurgents took control of the Afghan capital nL1N2PL01V Kabul on Sunday following a rout of the U.S.-backed Afghan army as foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Washington has accused Iran in the past of providing covert aid to Taliban fighters against U.S. forces.

  • President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia's culture

    Indonesia's president pledged to improve COVID-19 testing and treatment in a speech Monday marking the country's independence and said the pandemic has changed Indonesian culture in ways that would be a foundation for advancement. Wearing masks, not shaking hands and avoiding crowds of people were once taboo, while working from home, distance learning, online meetings and online court have become new habits “that we used to be hesitant to do,” President Joko Widodo said in the national address marking the country's 76th anniversary of independence. “Amid today’s disruptive world, the spirit to change, the spirit to make changes and the spirit to innovate have become the foundation to build an advanced Indonesia,” Widodo said.

  • U.S. joins over 60 other countries in calling on safe exit of Afghans and other citizens

    The U.S. and over 60 countries issued a joint statement Sunday saying Afghans and international citizens who wish to leave the country should be allowed to do so, with airports and border crossings remaining open.Driving the news: The statement was issued as the U.S. completed its evacuation of American Embassy staff and prepared to take over Kabul airport's air traffic control to fly personnel out of Afghanistan after the Taliban swept into the capital earlier in the day.Stay on top of the late

  • Ukraine Bans All Russians From Massive Moscow-Style State Selloff

    Dursun Aydemir/Getty ImagesKYIV, Ukraine—All Russians will be banned from taking part in a huge new selloff of Ukrainian state-owned companies, a senior official has told The Daily Beast.The move is intended to bolster Ukraine’s economy while freeing it from the tentacles of Russian influence on the 30th anniversary of its independence.President Vladimir Putin ordered up to 100,000 troops to the border of Eastern Ukraine earlier this year and Russian investors and pro-Russian oligarchs continue

  • Afghanistan conflict: The Air India flight out on a fateful Sunday

    Air India's only flight to Kabul on Sunday circled for 90 minutes over the Afghan capital before landing.

  • Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended

    CANBERRA/SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's biggest city of Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday as troops and police set up roadblocks to limit the movement of people, while Melbourne faced a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown. Sydney, which is in its eighth week of lockdown, is the epicentre of Australia's third COVID-19 wave https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps that threatens to push the country's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy into its second recession in as many years. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said seven people in Sydney had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, surpassing the state's previous record daily toll from earlier this month.

  • Bank of America executive beaten to death at her California home allegedly by ex-boyfriend

    Avan’s ex-boyfriend, Anthony Duwayne Turner, has been charged with murder

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Australia's biggest city Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic on Monday as troops and police set up roadblocks to limit the movement of people, while Melbourne faced a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown. Sydney, which is in its eighth week of lockdown, is the epicentre of Australia's third wave of COVID-19 that threatens to push the country's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy into its second recession in as many years. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said seven people in Sydney had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, surpassing the state's previous record daily toll.

  • Modi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trln infrastructure plan

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India will launch a 100 trillion rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan that will help generate jobs and expand use of cleaner fuels to achieve the country's climate goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. The infrastructure programme, called "Gati Shakti", will help boost productivity of industries and boost the economy, Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. "We will launch a masterplan for Gati Shakti, a big programme ... (it) will create job opportunities for hundreds of thousands," Modi said from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the capital city.

  • Local officials in Florida were reportedly threatened over a new Costco store opening, with one resident asking for their home addresses and pictures of their kids

    According to local Florida news channel WPTV, one resident urged people to share personal details of city commissioners in a private Facebook group.