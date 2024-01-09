Workers at the Utah Food Bank urge donations year-round

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Workers at the Utah Food Bank said hunger in the Beehive State knows no season.

Utah Food Bank President and CEO Ginette Bott said she is hoping people continue to think about donating food, time, or money even after the holidays.

“Donations are great this holiday season here at the Utah Food Bank, but unfortunately for us, we can’t stop asking,” Bott said.

Millions of pounds of food roll in and out of the food bank every year, and from November-December, it is all hands on deck.

“We see food start to increase. We see donations come in in different forms. We see lots of groups start to host food banks. Neighborhoods do all sorts of gift collecting,” Bott said. “So we really see a holiday spirit to the giving during November and December.”

Then in January, the food bank activity can start to slow down.

“People kind of start to quiet down, they kind of get back in … routines after the holidays. But we need to be sure that we’re still asking people for assistance. For us, there really isn’t a break,” Bott said.

This is why Bott hopes people will think about the food bank year-round.

According to Bott, 317,000 Utahns, or 1 in 11 individuals, are at risk of missing a meal today, and 1 in 10 Utah children face the stress and pains of hunger.

“As we look to the new year, we’re very hopeful that we can really work hard to make sure that fewer families are struggling with food insecurity. To be able to do that, we need your help,” Bott said.

The food bank said to help, people can donate food, organize food drives, volunteer, or donate money.

