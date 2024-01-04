Workforce, AI, infrastructure: Sioux Falls lawmakers set legislative priorities for 2024

S.D. Senators gather for the first day of legislative session on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

The bills have been drafted, the bags are packed and Sioux Falls-area lawmakers are getting ready to head to the South Dakota Capitol for a 38-day session that will determine the future for South Dakotans and their children.

The 99th Legislative session kicks off Tuesday with Gov. Kristi Noem's State of the State address. From there, hundreds of bills will be heard in Legislative committees before vigorous debate on the House and Senate floors.

Sioux Falls lawmakers gathered Thursday morning at the annual Chamber of Sioux Falls Legislative Breakfast to discuss what they believe are the most important policy discussions the Legislature will have between next week and the start of March. Here's a closer look:

Investing in workforce from children and families to business development

Lawmakers from both parties agree the state is continuing to stare down the barrel of the workforce problem. That includes recruiting skilled workers from out-of-state, enticing college graduates to stay in South Dakota and keeping parents in the workforce and investing in their families.

Tuition freezes at South Dakota's public universities and technical schools were thoroughly supported by those in attendance at the forum.

S.D. Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree speaks during the first day of legislative session on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

"That is the single best workforce recruitment tool we have in our state," Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree said, adding three in four South Dakota state college graduates stay here to build their careers and their families.

But the issue of workforce growth goes beyond recognizing out-of-state licenses and keeping college graduates in-state. It also means investing in families and children.

A bill brought by Rep. Kadyn Wittman, D-Sioux Falls, will seek to make the state fund reduced lunch for public school children.

"It's $600,000 a year, and this is a way for us to support the most vulnerable and marginalized families that are already struggling with bills, inflation," she said. "I view this as an investment in our kids, our families and our communities."

But the panel of lawmakers were also realistic when it came to solving the overarching childcare crisis affecting working families. They know there's no overnight quick fix and it's unlikely a solution will come during the 2024 Legislative session.

Instead, a coalition of lawmakers have created an informal taskforce to study the issue and figure out next steps.

"What we really need to do is collect all of that information and all of the different ways that we are seeing funding coming in through state money, through federal money, and addressing where all of those gaps are," Rep. Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls, said.

Most recently, four daycares were on the brink of shutting down in Sioux Falls, with one being saved from closure because of a private investment.

A 2023 study by the Council for a Strong America, a nonprofit nonpartisan organization, found without solutions to the South Dakota childcare crisis, it could cost the state an estimated $329 million a year. That includes the economic impact on families when a parent has to leave the workforce, on business revenues and hiring costs and on taxpayers with reduced sales tax revenues.

While the Legislature will look at tackling "undue regulations" within the childcare industry, it's up to parents and private employers to lead the way in finding solutions, Crabtree told the Argus Leader Wednesday ahead of the Legislative breakfast.

"Those solutions haven't been presented to us yet," he said.

Supporting a growing Sioux Falls and a growing state

Lawmakers in attendance also addressed the growing pains Sioux Falls and the surrounding area is going through.

As of 2022, Sioux Falls's estimated population was 202,600, according to city officials. That number is expected to increase significantly by 2041 with the city estimated to have 251,000 residents at that time.

Sen. Steve Kolbeck, R-Brandon, is examining if the state can help counties out when it comes to road and infrastructure projects.

His fellow Republican, Sioux Falls Sen. Jack Kolbeck, expanded on the infrastructure plan by promoting increasing funds to airport projects across the state.

Airline employees prepare a flight for departure on Thursday, January 27, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

The Appropriation member explained if the Legislature can invest $135 million into the state aeronautics fund, and Sioux Falls Regional Airport could use the money to bring in new gates, tarmacs and hangers, more airlines may be willing to offer one-way flights out of eastern South Dakota.

"All we need to do is get that aeronautics fund built up," Kolbeck said, adding communities will be able to dip into the aeronautics fund and then the federal government can come in with a 90% match to help fund the project.

Exploring artificial intelligence from the good to the bad

AI is predicted to be one topic multiple state legislatures will be taking up during their legislative sessions across the United States, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. South Dakota is no different.

Sen. Liz Larson, D-Sioux Falls, and Rep. Brian Mulder, R-Sioux Falls, want to start looking at AI and creating policies that could help long-term care facilities use the quickly-growing technology.

"Can we introduce AI into some administrative processes when it comes to billing to free up direct care workers to do direct care work? Can we use remote monitoring in rooms?" Mulder said.

Larson added she plans to craft a policy regarding the use of deep fakes, which are videos or images of elected officials with faked imagery, and the harm they can bring to elections, "which is not fair for any anybody, anyone from any party."

Legislative GOP leaders position themselves for a 'successful' session

House Majority Leader Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, and Crabtree are expecting a busy session and are ready to build on last year's success.

"We had arguably one of the most successful session as far as tackling real issues that we've had in recent time," Crabtree told the Argus Leader on Wednesday. "I think we're positioned even better coming into this year."

Mortenson and Crabtree agree the upcoming session will be focused on education-related themes from teacher pay and another tuition freeze to empowering parents.

At least four education-related bills have been filed ahead of the start of session.

Small Democratic caucus prepared for workforce discussions

Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba told the Argus Leader on Thursday that addressing the childcare crisis and freezing tuition for public universities and technical schools are on his wish list for session. He's also aware of the number of workforce issues facing the state.

"The best way to address South Dakota's work force challenges is to stand up for the worker rights and higher wages, not to spend public funds recruiting low wage workers from out of state," he said, adding he's championing a bill to raise the state's minimum wage.

Healy, the assistant minority leader in the House, told the Argus Leader the tuition freeze is something all lawmakers, Republican and Democratic, can get behind.

"We'll continue to find spaces that we know we can agree on," Healy said.

She added Democrats will also be keeping an eye on the Senate resolution that would allow South Dakotans to vote in November if work requirements should be a part of Medicaid expansion.

"We want a healthcare system that works for all," Healy said.

