Workforce housing programs require tight enforcement

Though signs point to a much-improved economy, at least one key sector ― housing ― remains subject to market forces that weigh heavily on Palm Beach County residents.

A combination of lagging supply amid surging demand, not to mention soaring property insurance premiums, has pushed rents and home ownership out of reach for many in the workforce. Even as inflation levels off, and as the Fed is expected to ease upward pressure on mortgage interest rates, few expect much moderation in rents or home prices in our neighborhoods.

That's why it's important that government agencies at every level intervene more assertively by establishing and closely monitoring programs that ease the burden on worthy renters and prospective buyers, particularly those in middle income levels. So, it's encouraging that the county has stepped up to fix lax enforcement of its workforce housing program.

The county's procedural changes should make it harder for landlords to skirt rent caps, pump up fees and otherwise overcharge tenants of units designated for those of moderate income. The action also should signal to Palm Beach's many municipalities to aggressively enforce their own workforce housing programs and to press local bankers to participate in construction and financing.

The county's changes come a year after an investigation by Palm Beach Post reporter Andrew Marra that documented abuses of the county's program. The program requires new developments in the unincorporated areas to set aside some units for workforce housing or pay a fee. But Marra found that one of the county's largest workforce housing providers routinely overcharged on what were supposed to be lower-cost apartments for middle-class residents.

As The Post reported last Sunday, the new rules require more frequent monitoring of rents charged by landlords who participate in the program. The rules also aim to stop landlords from tacking on renter fees or doling out the designated apartments to ineligible renters.

Now, in new apartment complexes, managers can charge extra fees only for optional amenities. And renters must be notified that they're enrolled in the program, and be told the maximum rents.

Middle-income workers lubricate Palm Beach County's economic machinery by keeping us safe and educated and providing so many goods and services on which the public relies. When employers can't fill jobs because employees can't afford a decent place to live, it has the opposite effect. Some firms interested in relocating their headquarters to Palm Beach County have put plans on hold until the situation improves, as Kelly Smallridge, chief executive of the county's Economic Development Board, has pointed out.

With some 1,200 people moving into Florida each day, housing demand is only rising, pushing rents up. The county has responded in recent years with a number of programs and policies to spark creation of workforce housing. A $200 million bond issue approved by voters last year is meant to contribute to that effort.

People attend an unveiling of 36 homes built under the City of West Palm Beach's workforce housing program in the Pleasant City neighborhood in 2021.

But with a deficit of tens of thousands of apartments, when average rents in West Palm Beach top $2,250 for a 2-bedroom apartment and an average house costs well over $400,000, more needs to be done.

For example, in addition to requiring a percentage of workforce units in new construction, so that we're not just building luxury apartments, zoning rules need adjustment to ease conversion of underperforming shopping centers properties into multifamily housing. Thousands more apartments could be built on roadways within easy reach of employment centers.

But whatever approaches are adopted, the county's experience with the workforce housing program spotlighted in The Post makes its clear that good intentions mean little without tight rules and consistent enforcement.

