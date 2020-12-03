WorkForce Software Partners with AspireHR to Deliver Digital Workforce Management Solutions at Lightning Speed

AspireHR and WorkForce Software announce a strategic partnership to bring feature-rich HR capabilities to more businesses.

AspireHR and WorkForce Software announce a strategic partnership to bring feature-rich HR capabilities to more businesses.

Dallas, TX, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkForce Software, a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with AspireHR to bring its feature-rich HR capabilities to more businesses.

AspireHR, an SAP Gold Partner and one of the first Human Experience Management (HXM) specialty firms to receive the SAP Intelligent Enterprise Certification, is proud to partner with WorkForce Software to solve the HR challenges that organizations are facing today, especially in light of new demands on the workforce.

WorkForce Software provides cloud-based, best-in-class solutions for time and attendance, leave management, labor forecasting and optimized scheduling, compliance, employee self-service, and so much more. WorkForce Software offers standard integrations with SAP’s Human Experience Management (HXM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solutions, and its responsive design works on desktops, tablets, and smart phones.

“We’re excited about our recent partnership with WorkForce Software. Now, more than ever, our clients are looking for competitive advantage with improved workforce insights, reliable and actionable data, opportunities to automate their processes and a proven ability to scale digital solutions for increased benefits while reducing risk” said Kevin Chase, President and CEO of AspireHR.

While the WorkForce Software Suite is beautifully simple and easy-to-use, it also has a powerful engine that supports an enterprise-ready, rules-based approach with automated machine learning and AI-enabled processes to identify and prioritize actionable insights. “It’s important that we partner with the best specialists in the industry who can unleash the breadth and depth of capabilities within the WorkForce Suite, support our customers’ digital transformations, and maximize their long-term business benefits" said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software.

To learn more about WorkForce Software and how it can seamlessly integrate with your current HR systems, reach out to our experts at: contactus@aspirehr.com

About AspireHR

AspireHR delivers the power of the Cloud and Human Experience Management (HXM) to create employee-first successes and next-generation HR experiences that empower individuals, simplify everyday processes, and enable leaders to make strategic, people-focused decisions that also improve the bottom line.

AspireHR is proud to be a WBENC-certified, woman-owned, SAP Gold Partner. For more information about AspireHR, visit: www.aspirehr.com

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions. The company’s WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization’s needs, delivering a breakthrough employee experience – no matter how unique your pay rules, labor regulations, schedules, and employee self-service needs are. Enterprise grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software removes the noise from a managers’ busy day, protects your organization from compliance risks, provides leadership with strategic business insights, and delivers real employee engagement at the time and place work happens. Whether your employees are global, unionized, full-time, part-time, mobile, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

