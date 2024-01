Jan. 17—The Workforce Summit, put on by Odessa Development Corporation set for Jan. 18, has been moved to the Zant Community Room at the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College, 201 E. University Blvd.

The event begins at 8 a.m. Feel free to share this information with anyone you know is attending.

Additionally, a person will be stationed at the previously promoted location to redirect anyone who did not get a notice.