Workfront Leap 2020 Conference Draws Largest Gathering of Global Organizations Shaping the Future of Enterprise Work Management

More than 10,000 enterprise leaders gather online June 24-25, 2020

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront®, the work management application platform for the enterprise, is hosting the company's annual Leap conference as a virtual event for the first time this week. The event features presentations from leading global brands and experts engaged in transforming work, providing opportunities for enterprise leaders to learn, network, and advance the discipline and technologies of enterprise work management.

Now available on demand at no cost, Workfront's Leap 2020 Virtual Conference features:

In conjunction with the event, Workfront announced the winners of both its annual Partners of the Year Awards , and Lion Awards . The Lion Awards honor individuals and brands that are transforming their businesses through work management. This year was once again hotly contested, with winners coming from BT , The Home Depot , PwC , Thermo Fisher Scientific , Sage , Sky Betting & Gaming , SSE , Synchrony and T-Mobile . For more information about the categories and winning applications, visit workfront.com/lion-awards .

"Our goal has always been to make Leap not just a Workfront conference, but the premier international enterprise work management event of the year," said Workfront CEO Alex Shootman. "In 2020 I can confidently say we've exceeded our goal. The event is the largest gathering of work management experts ever—welcoming more than 10,000 participants, including some of the world's leading experts on transforming work. During a year of significant disruption, the need for companies to connect, automate, and elevate work as a tier one asset has become unquestionably clear and urgent."

As is true each year, Leap 2020 would not be possible without the support and engagement of this year's Leap sponsors:

About Workfront

Workfront is the work management application platform for the enterprise, helping people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek, successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve employee and customer experiences, and reduce cost. To learn more about how Workfront can help your enterprise thrive, visit www.workfront.com .

