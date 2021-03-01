Workhorse Shares Rise as Postal Service Meeting Is Scheduled

Ari Natter
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Workhorse Group Inc., reeling from the loss of a U.S. Postal Service contract, will meet with agency officials Wednesday as the electric-vehicle maker weighs options to challenge the decision.

Speaking on an earnings call Monday, Workhorse Chief Executive Officer Duane Hughes said the decision to award the $6 billion contract to Wisconsin-based competitor Oshkosh Corp. was “not the result we anticipated.” He said Workhorse will “explore all avenues available to us.”

Workhorse shares fell 2.7% in pre-market trading but closed up more than 7.2% in New York Monday after the meeting and earnings were announced. The company reported net income for the fourth quarter of $280.5 million, compared with $655,000 in the year-ago period.

“We understand that many people want answers and information in a timely manner and we will continue to work with the Postal Service according to the terms of engagement as we move forward,” Hughes said.

Shares of the the Loveland, Ohio, company lost 51% of its value last week after the Postal Service announced its decision to award a 10-year contract to manufacture a new fleet of as many as 165,000 postal delivery vehicles. Only 10% of those are planned to be electric, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a congressional committee last week.

Wall Street analysts and others have said the decision was shocking, especially given President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating that the government’s massive fleet of vehicles go green to help fight climate change.

“We are talking to different entities and groups out there and let’s say we are going to get information inflow, right, so we know what available options that we have,” Hughes said. The goal is for the company to “approach not just the post office, but whomever else we have to approach to better understand how we go about having a constructive conversation that leads to something more positive down the road.”

Allies on Capitol Hill have called for the contract to Oshkosh to be scrapped, and three Ohio Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Biden Monday asking him to halt the contract arguing a review is needed unto whether “inappropriate political influence was involved in the decision.”

The letter from Democratic Representatives Tim Ryan and Marcy Kaptur and Senator Sherrod Brown also argues a review is needed into whether “inappropriate political influence was involved in the decision.”

“This contract will have consequences for decades to come and, as such, we have serious concerns it could be a wasted opportunity to address the climate crisis and the re-industrialization of our manufacturing sector,” the lawmakers wrote.

(Adds lawmakers call for contract to be halted in third graph from bottom.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Should the Postal Service Go Electric Sooner?

    The Oshkosh NGDV is a step in the right direction, but it’s also a bit of a compromise.

  • Workhorse to meet USPS on March 3 to discuss unfavorable contract decision

    "We have requested pursuant to the publicly provided bid rules -- bid process rules, additional information from the U.S. postal service and have scheduled a face-to-face meeting with postal service on March 3," Workhorse Chief Executive Officer Duane Hughes said on a conference call with analysts on Monday. Workhorse shares lost nearly half their value on Feb. 23 after USPS said it would award Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp, the 10-year contract.

  • Plug Power Stock Plunged for the Wrong Reason

    The fuel cell stock plunged after the company reported its quarterly results. But investors may be missing this key factor.

  • Lawsuit accuses Amazon of 'systemic' racism in corporate offices

    A manager at Amazon.com Inc sued the online retailer for discrimination on Monday, saying it hires Black people for lower positions and promotes them more slowly than white workers, and that she was subjected to harassment. The lawsuit from Charlotte Newman, a business development head at Amazon Web Services who is Black, said the company suffers from a "systemic pattern of insurmountable discrimination," despite its pledge to fight racism and statements of solidarity from Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos. Seattle-based Amazon had no immediate comment.

  • Congress Is About To Send You A Pile Of Money

    Democrats are racing to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus package loaded with thousands of dollars for most American families.

  • Sunak Plots Tax Raid to Plug U.K. Deficit, Risking Tory Rage

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak can do self-restraint. After an addiction to drinking full-strength Coca-Cola resulted in seven fillings to his teeth, he rationed himself to a single Coke a week.When he comes to deliver his budget on Wednesday, the chancellor of the exchequer faces a battle to persuade his colleagues of the need to turn down the flow of government spending, and to address the painful hole in the public finances, approaching 400 billion pounds ($558 billion).The question he’s still grappling with is how to pay the bill. Will he raise taxes, hitting the wealthy and clawing back profits from the few businesses that made them, as some suggest? Or will he prepare the ground for cuts to public spending? Or will he instead signal that the pain of cuts and taxes will have to come, but just not yet?Sunak’s answers will shape his own fortunes, the Conservative government’s political identity, and the U.K. economy’s chances of making a full recovery from its deepest recession for 300 years.“We went big, we went early, but there is more to come and there will be more to come in the budget. But there is a challenge,” with public finances and “I want to level with people about the challenge,” Sunak told the Financial Times in an interview Friday. In common with finance ministers around the world, Sunak poured out vast sums of taxpayers’ cash to save jobs and businesses when coronavirus forced the government to shut shops and restaurants and confine people to their homes.Now that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has laid out his “road map” for a cautious four-month lifting of the lockdown, Sunak is reconciled to keeping that flow of support going for as long as the restrictions are in place.What Bloomberg Economics Says…“The rise in bond yields over the past month, if it sticks, would mean debt interest costs as a share of GDP average 1.2% over the five years rather than 1%. Debt servicing costs have averaged 1.7% since 2000.”— Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for the full report.That will mean extending the 54 billion-pound furlough wage support program, along with cuts to business rates and sales tax at least until the end of June. This won’t be a surprise to Sunak’s colleagues and will please many, but not all, Conservative members of Parliament on Wednesday.But it runs against the grain of his instincts as a small-state Conservative, and many of his colleagues are also deeply uneasy about the economic policy their Tory government finds itself pursuing. The prospect of hiking taxes – including potentially a sharp rise in business levies – to pay the bill is particularly hard for most Tories to swallow.In recent weeks, the chancellor has been working assiduously to canvass his colleagues’ views in an effort to understand what he’s up against and tailor his messages to match. Some MPs report being invited to four or five Zoom calls with Sunak in the run-up to his budget.“Rishi was very open, very listening, really cared about what we were saying,” said Alexander Stafford, one of the new Tory MPs elected in December 2019. “We all know there are going to be cuts or tax rises. My hope is none of that falls too hard at the moment. We’re not out of the woods yet.”Others put it more bluntly. “If he were to raise taxes, it would undermine everything we’ve done to get businesses to this stage,” said Andrew Bridgen. “No society can ever tax its way to prosperity.”Among the details emerging on the plan, Sunak will pledge 22 billion pounds for a previously proposed infrastructure bank to boost the country's green economy, the Treasury said in a statement on Saturday. The bank will offer a range of products, including equity, loans and guarantees, to support projects in sectors such as renewable energy, carbon capture and storage and transportation. He's also expected to announce the launch of a fund that would channel up to 375 million pounds into fast-growing tech start-ups.What Else Will Be in Sunak’s Budget? A new state-backed loan program to help companies recover from the pandemic Extensions to the main virus support measures, including the furlough program, a reduction in VAT and the business rates holiday More details on how a proposed infrastructure bank will work An extension to the 20 pounds uplift in universal credit, a welfare payment 126 million pounds of new funding for 40,000 traineeships A signal that corporation tax is set to rise, possibly to 25% by the end of the parliament, according to the Sunday Times A freeze on the pension lifetime allowance, and on the point at which people start paying the basic rate of income tax, according to the Times A 5 billion-pound fund for pubs, restaurants and non-essential stores, according to the Sunday Telegraph A possible tax on every internet delivery, according to the Telegraph A fourth round of 3-month grants to self-employed people at up to 80% of their pre-pandemic earningsSteve Baker, a Tory who sits on the Treasury committee and will interrogate Sunak on his choices, said the government’s priority must be to create better-paid jobs for people in the months ahead. “I just don’t see how raising taxes promotes more, better, higher paying jobs for the public,” he said.The pandemic has fundamentally challenged the Tory party’s sense of what it stands for. In the past, Conservatives have flirted with privatizing state healthcare, cut welfare payments, and slashed taxes for high earners.What Bloomberg Economics Says…"The rise in bond yields over the past month, if it sticks, would mean debt interest costs as a share of GDP average 1.2% over the five years rather than 1%. Debt servicing costs have averaged 1.7% since 2000.-- Dan Hanson, senior economic. Click here full reportYet Johnson’s team now paints itself as the champions of the National Health Service while pumping up social security and weighing options to raise levies on capital gains.The influx of more than 100 new Conservative Members of Parliament in 2019, many of them representing northern seats prised from the left-wing Labour Party for the first time in decades, has changed the makeup of the party in Westminster.There’s less clamor for fiscal prudence than in years gone by, and there’s certainly no appetite for the return of the austerity policies pursued over much of the last decade by Tory-led administrations.Historically low interest rates mean there also isn’t pressure from the bond markets on the chancellor to rein in his spending immediately. While the country’s debt has ballooned during the crisis, the cost of servicing it has actually fallen.Yet Sunak sees big risks in doing nothing to address the U.K.’s pandemic-ravaged public finances. Even if he delays most of the difficult decisions until the next budget in the fall, or even next year, many of his colleagues expect he won’t be able to put off the pain any further.Bond markets are signaling that Sunak’s borrowing costs may only get higher. Interest rates on gilts in financial markets have risen a half percentage point in the past month for securities maturing in six years and beyond. The yield on the Treasury’s benchmark 10-year gilt reached 0.836% on Friday, the highest since March 2020 when the pandemic began spreading widely in Europe. Every 1 percentage-point increase in interest rates adds 25 billion pounds to the U.K.’s cost of servicing its debt, Sunak told the FT.“We all know that the markets can turn very, very quickly,” Harriet Baldwin, a Conservative who traded bonds during a market rout in 1994. “Although the situation is very favorable at the moment, it’s not necessarily always going to be the case. He’s got a tricky tightrope to walk.”Observers praise Sunak for his work ethic and attention to detail, and the chancellor himself has said he likes to start his day with a workout, either on a treadmill, in the gym, or on a stationary bicycle, before getting to his desk at 7:45 a.m.The truth is, no amount of sweat or preparation can guarantee Sunak’s policies will succeed. The biggest factor in determining whether Britain’s economy is permanently scarred or recovers quickly lies beyond the chancellor’s control: the pandemic itself.If, despite a fast and apparently effective vaccination program, Johnson’s government cannot keep a grip on coronavirus, the U.K.’s plan to reopen the economy on a cautious timetable of dates over the next four months will be at risk. So too will party unity.“All hell will break loose if the dates are challenged or they slip back,” said Indiana-born Joy Morrissey, who was elected under Johnson’s leadership in 2019. “These dates are the last possible dates everyone is going to accept.”(Adds comment from Bloomberg Economics.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Europeans get 'right to repair' for some electrical goods

    Companies that sell refrigerators, washers, hairdryers or TVs in the European Union will need to ensure those appliances can be repaired for up to 10 years, to help reduce the vast mountain of electrical waste that piles up each year on the continent. “This is a really big step in the right direction” said Daniel Affelt of the environmental group BUND-Berlin, which runs several "repair cafes" where people can bring in their broken appliances and get help fixing them up again. “If you need specialist tools or have to break open the device, then you can’t repair it.”

  • Pandemic Property Boom Prompts Mea Culpa From Canada’s Housing Czar

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Canada’s national housing agency defended his organization’s prediction that the Covid-19 pandemic would cause a sharp decline in the residential real-estate market after it unexpectedly boomed instead.“I’ve been taken to task for pessimistic housing forecasts last spring,” Evan Siddall, president and chief executive officer of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., said Monday in a thread of posts on Twitter. “At the time, I felt responsible to share what my colleagues were predicting. Times were uncertain and I felt that a warning about house prices was responsible. Indeed, I don’t recall anyone predicting accurately what actually transpired.”CMHC released forecasts last May saying fallout from the pandemic could cause Canadian home values to plunge between 9% and 18%. The market instead powered to a record year for sales and prices.In his posts, Siddall said the earlier forecasts didn’t anticipate how pandemic-related job losses would be concentrated among low-wage workers more likely to rent their homes than buy. He also said they’d failed to predict the sudden surge in demand for larger properties from more affluent people forced to work from home, and able to avail themselves of record low mortgage rates.Siddall said policy makers remained concerned about what could happen if some of these trends reverse, particularly when combined with elevated levels of household debt among Canadians and continued economic adjustments to a post-pandemic world.“We never pretended to have an crystal ball,” Siddall said. “Nor are we all-knowing on housing. We meant to contribute to a discourse, even though it was hard to be precise about future. In hindsight, we could have made that clearer.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Etsy Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) soared on Monday, in what was perhaps a delayed reaction to positive quarterly earnings reported last week. As of 3:30 p.m. EST, Etsy stock was up 12%. On Thursday afternoon after the market closed, Etsy reported fantastic results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Hang Seng Index Poised for Biggest Overhaul in 51 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors will soon discover if Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index will undertake one of the biggest overhauls in its 51-year history, a move that would impact tens of billions of dollars in funds tracking the stock benchmark.On Monday, Hang Seng Indexes Co. will offer its conclusion after an industry consultation over proposed changes to the city’s stock benchmark, which if approved would increase the number of member constituents, cap weightings of individual companies and fast-track new listings. The announcement is expected shortly before a press briefing that starts at 4:30 p.m. local time.The city’s stock market is already undergoing change at a time when China’s tech giants hold growing sway, forcing the index compiler to act on a staid gauge overstuffed with banks and insurers. Hong Kong has become the preferred venue for a wave of Chinese megacaps to sell shares, including standouts like Kuaishou Technology, which surged 161% at its debut in early February after holding the world’s largest internet initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc.The announcement will also come on the heels of a record buying frenzy from mainland traders that propelled the HSI past the 30,000 point level in January for the first time since May 2019, led by heavyweights like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. If the wide-ranging changes are approved, analysts say that the HSI, which in 2020 lagged global peers by the most in decades, could have more room to run.READ: Alibaba Among Stocks to Benefit From HSI Reform: Street Wrap“The valuation of the index will be pushed higher as more new economy stocks are expected to join under the changes,” said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities Ltd. “This could also make the index more volatile.”As part of the proposed changes, Hang Seng Indexes is looking at ensuring that a certain number of benchmark members are classified as Hong Kong firms, which could dilute the influence of some of the largest stocks. The portion of mainland companies in the index by market value was 79% in 2020, according to the December consultation paper.On Friday, Hang Seng Indexes added three companies to its index following its quarterly review, expanding the constituent count to 55 members from 52. The changes are effective March 15. The benchmark index was 1.3% higher as of 10:36 a.m. Monday in Hong Kong, with Meituan and Tencent Holdings Ltd. among leading gainers.Launched in 1969, the Hang Seng Index started out with 33 constituents, rising to 38 in 2007 when it began to include H-share firms. Last year, Hang Seng Indexes added dual class shares and secondary listings to its index in a major revamp, allowing Chinese giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. into the city’s benchmark.(Updates with market moves)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cavaliers at Rockets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

    Our prediction and best bet for Monday's Cavs-Rockets game.

  • IBD Screen Of The Day: Stocks To Buy And Watch Include Celsius, InMode, Rio Tinto

    The best stocks to buy and watch often show increasing fund ownership. That's why Celsius Holdings, InMode and Rio Tinto should be on your radar.

  • Joel Embiid, Sixers discuss struggles on offense in loss to Cavaliers

    Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers lack of offensive success in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • South Korea’s Coupang Seeks Up to $3.6 Billion in New York IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. is seeking to raise as much as $3.6 billion from an initial public offering in New York, which will rank as one of the largest-ever Asian listings in the U.S.Seoul-based Coupang and some existing shareholders are offering 120 million shares at $27 to $30 each, according to a filing Monday. At the top end of the range, Coupang will be valued at as much as $51 billion based on the number of shares outstanding.Founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim, Coupang has grown faster than the e-commerce market amid fierce competition from retail conglomerates and startups. It has also aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics businesses.A successful IPO would be another windfall for billionaire Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group Corp. The Japanese conglomerate invested $1 billion in Coupang in 2015 and its Vision Fund put in another $2 billion in 2018, pushing its valuation to about $9 billion. The SoftBank Vision Fund will own about 37% of the company’s Class A shares after the offering, according to Monday’s filing.The listing would be the fourth-biggest on record by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange and the largest since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion IPO in 2014, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It also comes in what is expected to be a record year for Korean listings.Coupang is offering 100 million new Class A shares in the IPO, and 20 million shares are being offloaded by existing investors. Each Class A share is entitled to one vote, while the Class B shares held by Coupang’s founder are entitled to 29 votes. Kim will hold about 76.7% of the voting power at Coupang upon completion of the listing.Kim, a Harvard University dropout, has been considering an IPO for years, but had held off until now so he could focus on expanding the business. Coupang, known as “Korea’s Amazon,” has invested in new business models including food delivery and streaming services.BlackRock Inc. and Greenoaks Capital are also among Coupang’s investors. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPNG.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Group AG, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and CLSA are working on the offering. Bank of America Corp., which was listed as one of the underwriters in a February registration document, didn’t appear in Monday’s filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'

    Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced. Diana was shown in a photo holding toddler Harry as he made the comments.

  • JPMorgan's Dimon on Markets, Economy, Returning to Office

    Mar.01 -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon discusses the current competitive environment, the outlook for the U.S. economy and his views on returning workers to the office with Bloomberg's Ed Hammond on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Klarna triples valuation to $31 billion

    Set to be the most valuable European startup...Swedish payments firm Klarna has nearly tripled its valuation to $31 billion in less than six months.The company, which counts U.S. store Macy's as an investor, on Monday (March 1) said it's the result of a new $1 billion private fundraising round.The latest round for the "buy now pay later" firm was oversubscribed four times.That puts the fintech on par with many of Europe's biggest listed financial houses.At $31 billion, the company's value is comparable to the likes of Barclays and Credit Suisse.And makes it larger than Germany's biggest lender, Deutsche Bank.But questions remain over the "buy now pay later" business model.Particularly during the health crisis, with countries keen to prevent consumers from over-extending themselves.But investors seem undeterred, and the latest deal caps a meteoric rise in value for Klarna.Sources say more than 30 new and existing investors took part in the latest funding round.Klarna has been widely rumoured to be among a number of tech companies mulling a public listing.With some industry experts expecting a New York IPO in the near future.

  • Analysis: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk

    For Jonny Coreson, $4 billion is worth $5 billion. The 32-year-old test prep business owner from Denver invested $100,000 in shares of veteran hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd, after they soared 25% in December with no imminent deal in sight. This valued the blank-check acquisition firm at $5 billion, when on paper it was worth only the $4 billion it had raised in an initial public offering in July.

  • GM, IBD Stock Of The Day, In Buy Range As EV Plans Unfold

    General Motors is Stock Of The Day, as it unveils an ambitious lineup of EVs even as a chip shortage slows output. GM stock rose, triggering buy signals.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Popping Today

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are rising sharply today following bullish commentary from a Wall Street analyst. The biopharmaceutical company's stock was up by 9.2% as of 1:11 p.m. EST, after jumping by as much as 10.6% earlier on Monday. Cowen analyst Ken Cacciatore initiated coverage on BioCryst stock with an outperform (buy) rating.