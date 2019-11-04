What It’s Like Working With a Chronic Illness

I’m not going to sugar coat it: working a full-time, 9-to-5 job with a chronic illness sucks (although many may argue that working full-time sucks regardless). In this article, I’ll share with you how my disease affects my work and how two different full-time employers responded to these issues. Keep in mind I am at an early stage in my career, and I’ve mostly been working in the humanities. The full-time employment I refer to here is in Ireland, so the policies and attitudes may not exactly match those in other countries.

I should start by telling you what my rare disease is. I have common variable immunodeficiency, which, in very basic terms, means I have half the immune system of a normal adult. Unfortunately, for me, as I’m sure you can guess, that means I am much more likely to get a cold, the flu, infections, pneumonia…the list goes on.

Here’s how that affects my work:

I am sick more often than your average worker. If I have a whole month without getting a cold, the flu or an infection, that’s a great month for me! I’ve found that most jobs are reluctant to offer more than the minimum legal number of paid sick days (if there is a legal minimum), which means I may miss out on pay or risk being fired if I stay home from work.

I have more doctor's appointments than your average worker. I have a few regular specialists to see and a general practitioner. None of their offices are open on the weekends, and few are open past 5 p.m., forcing me to miss out on work to head to the doctor.

I have to go to the hospital for a plasma infusion every three weeks. This issue is the most dreadful to bring up. I have to go during 9–5 business hours and spend two to three hours at the hospital, after which time I am usually exhausted and grumpy. This means I usually have to take a half-day every three weeks, which employers are usually equally grumpy about.

This list is may seem particularly short, but only because I have chosen to cover the biggest and most important issues I’ve faced in my career. If I covered everything, I’d have to write a book!

When I first began searching for a job, I consulted a career counselor about when to tell a potential employer I would need a few hours off every three weeks to head to the hospital. I was particularly concerned as I did not want to be dishonest, but I was also afraid that I may not be hired if the employer knew I would have to take more time off than other, presumably healthier candidates. She confirmed my suspicions and told me the best plan of action is to wait until you are offered the job, and then state it as part of your terms of acceptance. She warned me that although companies can’t discriminate based on health, if you tell them in advance they may exclude you from the applicant pool and tell you it was because of something else. When you’re offered the job, it is a bit easier to negotiate these things (or so we thought).

When I was offered this job, it was over email. I figured that before I signed the contract on the day I started, I would inform the boss of my situation. The contract wasn’t ready on my first day, so I mentioned my situation to my boss at the end of the day. I offered to make up the hours I would miss during the days leading up to my absence, but he was not pleased with this proposal. He quite sternly said that those hours would have to come out of my vacation days. Defeated, I went home and pondered whether I had made the right decision taking the job.

The next day, I was approached by the office manager, who told me that the boss had told her and the accounts manager about my situation. I felt as though my private business was now all too public, but as there was no HR department, there was really nothing to be done. The office manager told me they had convinced the boss to allow me to work flexible hours only during the week I would be at the hospital. I was not permitted to have flexible hours any other time, nor was anyone else. The stern and emotionless reaction of my boss and other administrators made me feel as though my illness was a massive inconvenience to the company. In reality, I always managed to meet my deadlines and did high-quality work. Despite all that, I felt that management harbored some resentment for my absence.

Another issue that arose at my first job was the company only offered three paid sick days per year. I was sick for at least two weeks per month in my first four months on the job, forcing me to take some unpaid leave and occasionally come into work sick as a dog. My doctors and I concluded I was getting sick more frequently since starting my new job, likely because of being in a small office full of people and because of the lack of ventilation in the office. Many of my coworkers were hoarding their few remaining sick days at the time and would therefore come in when they had a cold to avoid missing out on their paychecks.

While most managed to avoid catching each cold or flu that came in the door with my coworker, I did not. Every cough and sneeze found its way to me. I asked some other primary immunodeficiency patients how they combated these issues at work, and some told what seemed to me to be marvelous tales of arrangements with their employers that allowed sick workers to do their jobs from home so they didn’t spread their contagious illnesses. One friend even relayed that his boss would send sick employees home to keep him safe.