Working days lost to strikes hits 30-year high

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital, central London, - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

More days have been lost to strikes since June than any six month period for more than three decades, official figures show.

More than 1.6m working days have been lost in the UK over the period – the highest since May 1990, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Britain lost 467,000 days to strike action in November alone, the highest number since November 2011. Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “The number of days lost to strikes rose again in November, with the main areas being affected transport and communications, and education.

“The period since June has now seen more days lost than in any six months for over 30 years.”

Rishi Sunak is coming under growing pressure to try to resolve pay disputes with hundreds of thousands of workers following months of strikes that have caused widespread disruption. Britain is seen facing further disruption after teachers in England and Wales announced strikes for February and March, joining nurses, rail workers, postal staff and others in staging industrial action.

Strike rights protest - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Government's anti-strike legislation has cleared its first hurdle in Parliament after MPs voted 309 to 249, majority 60, to give the Bill a second reading. The Bill would require minimum levels of service from ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers during industrial action, although unions and opposition MPs have condemned the proposals as unworkable.

Details of the minimum service levels which will need to be maintained during strikes have yet to be set out, and the Government says it will consult on this.

Mr Shapps told MPs: "We want constructive dialogue with the unions and the public has had enough of the constant, most unwelcome, frankly dangerous, disruption to their lives.

"There comes a time when we can't let this continue and that is why we need minimum safety and service levels – to keep livelihoods and lives safe, and it's frankly irresponsible, even surprising, for the opposition to suggest otherwise."

Story continues

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner criticised the Bill as "one of the most indefensible and foolish pieces of legislation to come before this House in modern times".

Commenting on the ONS figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the UK labour market "remains resilient".

Mr Hunt said: "Even in the face of global economic challenges, the UK labour market remains resilient with a record number of employees on payrolls.

"The single best way to help people's wages go further is to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year.

"We must not do anything that risks permanently embedding high prices into our economy, which will only prolong the pain for everyone."