A working dog, loving cat, pair of bonded dogs are featured pets up for in Lane County

Rennen

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Rennen is a border collie who would be great for agility or scent work.

"Rennen is learning so many skills while he waits for a family at OCHS," said Elizabeth Thompson, spokesperson for Oregon Coast Humane Society. "Breed experience would be helpful to keep this smart boy on the right path."

To meet Rennen, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Greenhill Humane Society

Brittney and Barry

Barry and Brittney are a pair of bonded 11-year-old dogs looking for a quiet home to relax in.

Barry is a brown-and-white mixed breed, and Brittney is a black-and-white spotted Pitbull mix.

"They are very calm, gentle dogs who would thrive in a family looking for companion dogs to keep them company," said Samantha Schwartz, spokesperson for Greenhill Humane Society. "But don't let their age fool you. They have plenty of pep in their steps."

Brittney and Barry must be adopted together and are looking to be the only dogs in the home. They might do OK with a cat after a slow introduction period and would need respectful kids who would be calm with them.

Both dogs are spayed, neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. at 88530 Green Hill Road in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org.

Cat Rescue & Adoption Network

Hermione

Hermione is a two-year-old gray female cat with flecks of peach-colored fur.

"This lovely lady deserves a home that will appreciate her serene nature and give her the love and attention she craves," said Beth Swanson, spokesperson for Cat Rescue and Adoption Network.

Hermione is a bit shy and reserved at first but she's a cat who will thrive when she is the center of attention. She would be fine in a home without other animals.

She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet Hermione please call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit our website at CatRescues.org for more info.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 3 dogs, 1 cat featured pets this week up for adoption in Lane County